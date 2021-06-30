OSD: Successful 1st anniversary - "eID.li" makes electronic identity a reality

- Liechtenstein's electronic identity with high user numbers after 1st year in live operation

- About one third of all Liechtenstein citizens have an active eID

- Further expansion of services & integration of the EU Digital COVID Certificate already in progress

VIENNA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A little over a year ago, the digital identity of the Principality of Liechtenstein went live under the name "eID.li". Since its launch, the Principality's new digital identity has been writing its own digital success story. "With eID.li, it's the second time that we made an electronic identity become reality for the citizens of a European partner country", emphasises Lukas Praml, CEO of the Austrian State Printing House (OSD). The successful launch of eID.li was seamlessly followed by an equally successful live operation. "After a little more than a year, we can look back on a very positive interim status. Around one third of all Liechtenstein citizens have activated their personal eID.li and are using the services of the public authorities digitally", Mr. Praml is pleased to report.

Digital access to government services is popular

After a successful registration, users of "eID.li" have been able to use the services of the Liechtenstein public authorities conveniently and securely with their smartphone or computer since the end of April 2020. The modern and simple solution has met with great interest among the digital-savvy population: Since the successful launch of the free app for iOS and Android, more than 12,000 citizens of the Principality have already activated their personal eID.li, making the Principality of Liechtenstein a digital pioneer.

Flexibly expandable solution thanks to MIA platform

The successful technical framework of "eID.li" is based on the existing "MIA" platform ("My Identity App"), an independent development by youniqx Identity AG, a digital subsidiary of the Austrian State Printing House. Based on "MIA", the Liechtenstein "eID.li" could be adapted to individual customer requirements and efficiently implemented with only a few months of development time. The flexible "MIA" also covers other use cases, such as digital ID cards or electronic health certificates. Work is currently underway to expand eID.li in order to be able to offer citizens further functions.

The seamless integration of the EU Digital COVID Certificate into eID.li is a feature that is already implemented. The gradual roll-out of the Digital COVID Certificate has already begun and will be available to all users of eID.li by the start date set by the EU on July 1st. "Our internationally leading expertise in the field of secure digital identities guarantees that we can implement all requirements quickly and securely", emphasises Mr. Praml.

Pioneer in international eID projects

The contract for the Liechtenstein eID was awarded to European Trust Service GmbH, a joint venture of the Austrian State Printing House (OSD) and CRYPTAS International GmbH. "eID.li" was developed by the in-house OSD digital subsidiary, youniqx Identity AG, which has established itself as an international pioneer for secure eID solutions and has also implemented the digital driving licence in the Republic of Kosovo based on MIA. The CRYPTAS team is responsible for the development of the Principality's central eID integration platform. In order to always ensure the highest security for all sensitive personal data, close cooperation was also established with Nok Nok Labs, a market leader in secure authentication.

About OSD und youniqx Identity AG

The Austrian State Printing House (Österreichische Staatsdruckerei GmbH or OSD), is an Austrian high-security company focusing on secure identities. As a full-service provider of ID services, it ensures the development, implementation and delivery of personalisation solutions for identity documents, such as the highly secure Austrian passport. In 2017, the portfolio was expanded to include solutions for secure digital identities with the innovative subsidiary youniqx Identity AG. The company is well equipped for the digital future with MIA (My Identity App), the world's first system for integrated identity management, and chainlock, the highly secure private key solution for blockchain applications. www.staatsdruckerei.at / www.youniqx.com

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Consultation note:

Thomas Pascher

M: +43 664 88690977 | pascher@staatsdruckerei.at

Österreichische Staatsdruckerei GmbH | Tenschertstraße 7 |1239 Vienna | Austria

SOURCE Österreichische Staatsdruckerei GmbH