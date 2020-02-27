One of the Most Overlooked Parts of the Coronavirus Outbreak

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most overlooked parts of any crisis is the need for effective, quick communication between medical sources, managers, and those impacted by an emergency event. Look at the coronavirus for example. To date, the virus has been identified in 81,194 cases in more than 30 countries, with deaths nearing 3,000. While it hasn't hit the U.S. as hard, it's possible. In fact, according to Dr. Nancy Nancy Messonnier, Director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases has noted, "We're not seeing community spread here in the United States, yet, but it's very possible, even likely, that it may eventually happen. Our goal continues to be slowing the introduction of the virus into the U.S. This buys us more time to prepare communities for more cases and possibly sustained spread." Should the virus begin to spread quicker, information and immediate advice to the public is a necessity. Some of the top companies leading the charge include CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CSE: DOC)(OTCQB:PHGRF), TELUS Health (NYSE: TU), Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCPK: WLYYF) (TSX: WELL), and 1life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM).

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CSE: DOC) (OTCQB: PHGRF) BREAKING NEWS: CloudMD Software & Services Inc. a Company focused on revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare provides an update amidst global coronavirus outbreak. The CloudMD telemedicine app, which launched in B.C. just 3 weeks ago, is a virtual clinic that patients can access for free, allowing them to see a doctor in real-time from their smartphone or desktop device. "CloudMD's app allows a physician's practice to extend into virtual visits for their patients who may not need face to face interactions," said Dr. David Ostrow, current Chief Medical Officer of CloudMD and former CEO of Vancouver Coastal Health Authority. "Patients are able to do this without sacrificing the background medical knowledge that exists in their clinic records and with the assurance that they are getting a full range of services using CloudMD. In addition, with CloudMD there's less time off work and fewer waits in crowded waiting rooms."

To ease the demand on the healthcare system, the Company is currently reaching out to governments and agencies to better understand how its services can best provide support. Through their telemedicine app and network of online physicians, patients can easily and conveniently receive an evaluation and treatment and avoid being exposed to, or spread new infections in waiting rooms of medical clinics and hospitals. Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness caused by a virus that was first identified in China and recent reports have cited it has spread to over 30 countries worldwide. Currently, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not officially declared the outbreak as a pandemic and is still focusing on containment efforts. However, several authorities have stated a pandemic is inevitable, warning governments, businesses and individuals to prepare for the next phase of disease management: mitigation.

The goal of mitigation is to reduce the illnesses impact on society by reducing the spread of the virus. Mitigation strategies range from individual behavior changes such as hand washing, to working from home and intermittent school closures. The US's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week encouraged people to use telemedicine services as the coronavirus outbreak spreads. "We are prepared to rapidly scale our resources as needed to meet the currently rising demand for telemedicine services," said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD. "Our services can make an impact by providing triaging, support, information and medical advice for a worried public. Unnecessarily heading to a doctor's office or emergency room not only increases demand on already stretched resources, but also increases a patients' chances of exposure or spreading of virus. We will be looking to work with government agencies and health organizations to help support their patient populations." The Company will be providing further updates in the coming weeks as the situation develops.

TELUS Health (NYSE:TU) announced plans for the national expansion of its LivingWell Companion personal emergency response service (PERS) to support more aging Canadians across the country. Through the acquisition of DirectAlert, a Quebec-based, bilingual PERS company with more than 15 years of experience providing emergency response across Canada, TELUS is now the largest Canadian-owned PERS provider, proudly giving freedom to Canadians who want to live independently at home for longer; while offering peace of mind to their family and loved ones with the assurance of safety and security. DirectAlert will continue providing service under the new DirectAlert by TELUS Health brand into early 2020, ensuring a smooth transition for current customers so they can continue benefiting from the same consistent, uninterrupted local emergency response experience they're used to. By early next year, all TELUS PERS customers will be backed by the LivingWell Companion brand nationally and will be supported by increased service capabilities including multi-lingual support and proactive alerting to empower aging Canadians to take control of their own health and live happier and healthier lives.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) the global leader in virtual care, today announced the appointment of Catherine Jacobson to its board of directors . President and CEO of Froedtert Health, a Milwaukee-based integrated delivery system, Jacobson has deep insight into the strategic priorities of health systems, as well as proven leadership and financial acumen across a range of for-profit and not-for-profit healthcare organizations. "Cathy is a proven national healthcare leader who has repeatedly helped build strong organizations with market-leading performance," said Jason Gorevic, Teladoc Health CEO. "At a time when virtual care is such a critical strategy for hospitals and health systems, we are pleased to welcome Cathy and benefit from her vast experience in this area." "I am excited to join the Teladoc Health board at this pivotal moment in the company's growth," said Jacobson. "Teladoc Health is dramatically transforming the delivery of care and I'm proud to partner with them on this remarkable journey."

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCPK: WLYYF) (TSX: WELL) a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce it has been named as one of the Venture 50 Companies for 2020 by the TSX Venture Exchange . WELL was the top ranked company in the Diversified Industries Sector with a market cap increase of 385% and a share price increase of 247% in 2019. WELL also previously received this award in 2018 and 2019. "We are once again honored to be recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange," said Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL. "The TSX Venture Exchange has been a great platform for WELL to develop its business and has been a fantastic stepping-stone leading to our graduation to the TSX Exchange earlier this year."

1life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 17,500,000 shares of common stock at a price of $14.00 per share for gross proceeds of $245 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by One Medical. In addition, One Medical has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,625,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "ONEM" on January 31, 2020, and the offering is expected to close on February 4, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

