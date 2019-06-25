Non-GMO BESTEVIA® Reb E receives FDA No Objection Letter

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, California, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SweeGen, Inc., a stevia-based sweetener company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) No Objection Letter for BESTEVIA® Rebaudioside E ("Reb E") stevia leaf sweetener for use in foods.

"Reb E is one of the main components in our BESTEVIA e+. It was specifically created for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in response to concerns from some regarding application IP for Reb M in beverages," says Shari Joslin, VP of Application Technology, "BESTEVIA e+ provides a mouthfeel and taste closest to sugar," she adds.

BESTEVIA e+ shows great success in reducing sugar and artificial sweeteners in many applications, such as beverage, dairy, sports nutrition, condiments and bakeries. "BESTEVIA e+ provides a clean, sugar-like taste at a price equivalent to sugar. In addition to the success we have with our non-GMO BESTEVIA Reb M and Reb D, we are excited to add BESTEVIA e+ to our sweetener portfolio," says Katharina Pueller, director natural sweetener business.

BESTEVIA Reb E, SweeGen's non-caloric, high-purity stevia sweetener, is produced from the stevia leaf through a non-GMO bioconversion process. The FDA acknowledged in a letter dated June 21, 2019 that it evaluated the application and has no further questions regarding the conclusion that Reb E is GRAS under its intended use in foods.

Reb E was commercialized at the end of 2018 and is available in large quantities. Having now received the No Objection Letter from the FDA, SweeGen will continue to pursue global approvals.

About SweeGen

SweeGen, Inc., is dedicated to the development, production and distribution of non- caloric sweeteners for the food, flavor and beverage industries. SweeGen's robust product pipeline, intellectual property portfolio, and dedicated manufacturing capacity and R&D provide the foundation for innovation and delivery of high-quality sweeteners. For more information, please contact info@SweeGen.com and visit SweeGen's website, www.SweeGen.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, among other statements, statements regarding the future prospects for Reb E and BESTEVIA e+ stevia leaf sweeteners. These statements are based on current expectations, but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of SweeGen, Inc. Relevant risks and uncertainties include those referenced in the historic filings of SweeGen, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. SweeGen, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.

