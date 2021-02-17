Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market Size Worth $1.72 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global next-generation sequencing data analysis market size is expected to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 15.02%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Key drivers contributing to market expansion include the growing adoption of sequencing platforms for clinical diagnosis because of a significant reduction in the cost of installation. The easy availability of genomic and proteomic data is also expected to create lucrative growth opportunities in this market during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Services dominated the products segment in 2020 and will retain the leading position growing at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Although NGS is advantageous in terms of affordability and speed, many research entities are unable to adopt it owing to a lack of sufficient computational infrastructure and skilled professionals to analyze the generated information

Therefore, institutions that lack provision for data interpretation, analysis, and management adopt platforms & services offered by other companies in the market

Tertiary analysis occupied a major portion of the revenue generated by the workflow segment as it accounts for the most complex and important step of Next-Generation Sequencing, which is directly linked with the interpretation of results

In-house mode dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

However, the outsourced mode is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the time and cost benefits associated with this mode and the presence of key players offering data analysis services

The short-read sequencing segment led the global market in 2020 due to the wide adoption of these techniques as they are inexpensive and can work with fragment DNA along with the availability of several tools and algorithms

The academic research end-use segment generated the largest revenue in 2020; however, clinical research is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2028

North America dominated the global market in 2020 owing to the launch of large-scale genome sequencing projects and the rise in demand for personalized medicine

Read 189 page research report with ToC on "Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Workflow, By Mode, By Read Length, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-data-analysis-market

In addition, a decrease in the cost of sequencing is expected to increase the adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS), which, in turn, is likely to boost the market growth. Availability of tools, such as Agilent's HaloPlex capture system and Targeted Methyl-Seq platform from EpiGentek Group Inc., has helped in the determination of DNA methylation profiles in individual genomes. An increase in the adoption of bisulfite-methylation for targeted sequencing and targeted methylation NGS data analysis methods is anticipated to propel market growth.

EpigenDx, CD Genomics, Novogene Co., Ltd., and Epigentek Group, Inc. are the key players that offer methylation sequencing and targeted bisulfite sequencing data analysis services. The launch of new products will further boost revenue generation in the market. Major market participants have undertaken various strategic initiatives to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in January 2021, Transnetyx, Inc. collaborated with One Codex to provide end-to-end analysis and microbiome sequencing services. This is expected to offer affordable sequencing analysis services to researchers.

Grand View Research has segmented the global next-generation sequencing data analysis market on the basis of product, workflow, mode, read length, end-use and region:

Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Services



NGS Commercial Software



Platform OS/UI





Analytical Software





Alignment Tools & Software







DNA Seq Alignment









RNA Seq Alignment









Protein Seq Alignment







QC/Pre-processing Tools







Others

Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Primary



Secondary



Read Mapping





Variant Alignment & Variant Calling



Tertiary



Variant Annotation





Application-specific





Targeted Sequencing/Gene Panel







Exome Sequencing







RNA Sequencing







Whole Genome Sequencing







ChIP-sequencing







Others

Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

In-house



Outsourced

Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Read Length Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Short Read



Long Read



Very Long Read

Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Academic Research



Clinical Research



Hospitals & Clinics



Pharma & Biotech Entities



Other Users

Next-Generation Sequencing Data Analysis Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN

Illumina, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

PierianDx

Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH

Partek, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc.

DNASTAR, Inc.

Congenica Ltd.

Fabric Genomics, Inc.

Genuity Science

DNAnexus Inc.

SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Golden Helix, Inc.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.