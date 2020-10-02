New Real-World Evidence Further Demonstrates the Clinical Utility of the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® Test, Beyond Clinical Risk Factors, in Guiding Chemotherapy Treatment Decisions in Patients with Early-stage Breast Cancer

- Study in over 500 patients with node-negative or node-positive disease highlights impact of the test on treatment decisions, reducing potential over- and under-treatment and leading to a 23.5% net reduction in chemotherapy recommendations

- Publication shows that Recurrence Score® results do not correlate with clinical pathologic parameters

GENEVA, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences today announced results from a prospective decision impact study1 presented at the virtual European Breast Cancer Conference (EBCC-12)https://www.esmo.org/Conferences/ESMO-2018-Congress, being held October 2-3. The findings are consistent with previous studies and further support the clinical utility of the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® test to optimise chemotherapy recommendations in patients with early-stage, hormone-receptor positive, HER-2 negative breast cancer with or without lymph node involvement.

The study was conducted between 2016 and 2019 in 15 certified breast cancer centers across Germany. The analysis presented at EBCC-12 includes 567 patients – 403 with node-negative (N0) disease and 167 with one to three positive nodes. Results showed that treatment recommendations changed for 33.5% of patients based on their Recurrence Score results, and that using the test to guide treatment decisions resulted in a net reduction in chemotherapy recommendations of 23.5%. These changes in treatment recommendations could well have been greater in patients with N0 disease if the decision-making criteria (Recurrence Score groups) based on results from the landmark TAILORx study, which was published2 in 2018, had been applied at the time of the study.

"These important results show the value of the Oncotype DX® test to best select patients for chemotherapy and to avoid potential over- as well as under-treatment by adding genomic information and not relying only on traditional clinical parameters," said Prof. Dr Marc Thill, lead study author and chief physician of the Clinic for Gynecology and Gynecological Oncology at the Agaplesion Markus Krankenhaus in Frankfurt, Germany. "The use of this test allows us to tailor treatment plans more accurately to suit the needs of individual patients, and to use resources more effectively."

Importantly, the analysis presented at EBCC-12 also revealed a weak correlation between centrally and locally performed Ki67 (a classic prognostic factor) and showed a broad range of Recurrence Score results for patients with grade 2 tumours, suggesting that grade does not predict the Recurrence Score result and that the test can provide relevant information for all patients. These findings are consistent with results from a subset analysis3 of the TAILORx study, which showed that only the Oncotype DX test can assess the expected benefit of chemotherapy, and that clinical and pathological features generally provide only prognostic information.

Evidence from routine clinical practice shows that Recurrence Score results do not correlate with clinical pathologic factors

In addition to the results presented at EBCC-12, a recently published retrospective analysis compared the Recurrence Score result with clinical parameters in 4,695 patients with node-negative or node-positive early-stage breast cancer for whom testing with the Oncotype DX test was performed in routine clinical practice in Germany.4 In this group of patients, 84% had a Recurrence Score result of 0-25, consistent with data from TAILORx.2 The findings highlighted an overall high discordance of 45% between Ki67 and the Recurrence Score result classifications, and showed that a large proportion of patients with clinically high-risk features, such as high Ki-67 or high tumour grade, had low Recurrence Score results, suggesting they would not benefit from additional chemotherapy.

These latest results add to the substantial real-world evidence available for the Oncotype DX test, which reflects its growing adoption, particularly since the publication of TAILORx. This landmark study has positively influenced treatment guidelines and is having an important impact on global reimbursement and standard use of the test. More than 1 million patients around the world have used the test to inform their treatment decision.

About Oncotype DX

The Oncotype DX portfolio of breast, colon and prostate cancer tests applies advanced genomic science to reveal the unique biology of a tumour in order to optimise cancer treatment decisions. In breast cancer, the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test is the only test that has been shown to predict the likelihood of chemotherapy benefit as well as recurrence in invasive breast cancer. Additionally, the Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score™ test predicts the likelihood of recurrence in a pre-invasive form of breast cancer called DCIS. In prostate cancer, the Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score® test predicts disease aggressiveness and further clarifies the current and future risk of the cancer prior to treatment intervention. With more than 1 million patients tested in more than 90 countries, the Oncotype DX tests have redefined personalised medicine by making genomics a critical part of cancer diagnosis and treatment. To learn more about Oncotype DX tests, visit www.OncotypeIQ.com/en

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype DX® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

NOTE: Oncotype DX, Breast Recurrence Score, and Recurrence Score are trademarks or registered trademarks of Genomic Health, Inc. Exact Sciences is a trademark or registered trademark of Exact Sciences Corporation. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

