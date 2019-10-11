New Partnership Between Fertilizer Canada and Tractors for Africa Presents the Opportunity to Advance Sustainable and Resilient Farming in Africa

MOU seeks to improve on-farm mechanization, access to training for farmers

OTTAWA, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fertilizer Canada and Tractors for Africa signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), intended to advance sustainable agriculture in Ghana as part of the 4R Solution Project. The project is supported by Global Affairs Canada and focuses on the incorporation of the 4R Nutrient Stewardship (Right Source @ Right Rate, Right Time, Right Place®) into fertilizer management practices in order to increase incomes for up to 80,000 smallholder farmers, particularly women.

"Fertilizer Canada is pleased to be partnering with Tractors for Africa to advance sustainable and resilient agriculture creating new opportunities for smallholder farmers," said Clyde Graham, Executive Vice President of Fertilizer Canada. "Mechanization is an important tool for agricultural crop production. Farmers who have access to improved tools and technologies have the opportunity to shift from subsistence farming to market-oriented farming. Farm equipment also improve the precision of fertilizer application," said Graham.

Fertilizer Canada and Tractors for Africa have complementary objectives and goals to increase agricultural productivity and standards of living in developing countries. This MOU reflects the organizations' commitment to improve food security, promote climate smart agriculture and support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. In addition, Fertilizer Canada and Tractors for Africa agree that co-operatives, other private sector actors, government extension workers and other future partners are critical to the success and sustainability of their joint initiatives for the 4R Solution project.

"Tractors for Africa is excited to partner with Fertilizer Canada to enable the goal of raising living standards for African farm families," said Louis Ricard, Co- Founder and Treasurer of Tractors for Africa. "Our core mission is to deliver mechanized solutions and provide training to farming cooperatives on equipment, business systems, and soil management. Incorporating Fertilizer Canada's 4R Solution Project in the yearly training will show farmers how to use these critical inputs in an economic and sustainable way, contributing to higher yields and a pattern of sustainable agriculture into the future."

By providing farmers with the equipment and training they need, a reduction in poverty and improved food security can be met, which is the main purpose of the 4R Solution project.

The 4R Solution Project is an innovative partnership that will leverage Canadian funding and expertise to integrate the principles of co-operative development and sustainable agriculture management using 4R Nutrient Stewardship to support improved socio-economic opportunities for men and women smallholder farmers. The project is in partnership with the Co-operative Development Foundation of Canada and International Plant Nutrition Institute Canada.

Fertilizer Canada represents manufacturers, wholesale and retail distributors of nitrogen, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertilizers. The fertilizer industry plays an essential role in Canada's economy, contributing $23 billion annually and over 76,000 jobs. The association is committed to supporting the fertilizer industry with innovative research and programming while advocating sustainability, stewardship, safety and security through standards and Codes of Practice. Please visit fertilizercanada.ca.

Tractors for Africa refurbish unused secondhand tractors and provide them to African farmer cooperatives that are able to share in the upkeep, maintenance, and benefits of the tractor. They also provide vital implements which maximize utility of the tractor from planting to harvest. Many of these implements, such as planters and sprayers, are not available locally. In addition to providing equipment, Tractors for Africa provide farmers with comprehensive training on tractor use, maintenance, safety, agronomy, and agricultural business practices to sustainably increase food production and grow their business. For more visit: https://tractorsforafrica.org/

Labonya Nirjan, 4R Solution Project Coordinator, Fertilizer Canada

