New Instrument for Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Provides Gold Standard-Level Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) Accuracy(1)

Instrument utilizes gold standard broth microdilution method to guide more targeted patient therapy and optimize patient outcomes

BASINGSTOKE, England, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new benchtop automated reading and incubation system is now available in Europe for antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST). The new instrument provides microbiology laboratories with the accurate MIC results that clinicians need to confidently select an effective antibiotic for critically-ill patients while safeguarding future patient care through more successful antimicrobial stewardship.

Backed by a long history of AST accuracy, the Thermo Scientific Sensititre ARIS HiQ AST System relies on broth microdilution, the industry's gold standard, to provide an MIC result that supports the optimization of treatment decisions and ultimately, patient outcomes.

The new system adds value to laboratories that routinely retest invalid AST results or that require additional confirmatory testing prior to releasing results to clinicians. The immediate accuracy of phenotypically-driven MIC values delivers reliable results while minimizing re-tests and can support a reduction in hidden costs associated with reporting delays.

Through close collaboration with leading pharmaceutical companies, the Sensititre System also offers one of the widest, most up-to-date selections of antimicrobials, enabling earlier access to the latest therapies for multidrug-resistant infections. In addition, laboratories can create their own custom AST plates from a selection of over 300 antimicrobials in broad dilution ranges to consolidate and reduce offline testing.

"The new Sensititre ARIS HiQ AST System provides microbiology laboratories with a unique combination of class-leading broth microdilution technology, for the most accurate AST, and access to cutting-edge antimicrobials," said Bernd Hofmann, vice president of marketing, Thermo Fisher Scientific microbiology. "The availability of an AST device can determine whether or not a particular therapy can be used for a critically-ill patient. As the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to report on the increasing threat of antibiotic resistance, the ability to use these newer antimicrobials is more important than ever."

The Sensititre ARIS HiQ AST System has an expanded capacity of up to 100 Sensititre plates in a limited footprint that makes it possible to process more tests at one time while conserving valuable bench space. It also features an intuitive touchscreen user interface for convenient operation; 24/7 access to critical test information; and batch load and unload capability for improved testing workflow.

