New Exchange Brand Goose24 Announces Launch

LONDON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the current digital age, online investing can be done faster and in an easier manner than ever before. This brings more and more investors into this field and opens the door for formerly inaccessible opportunities. However, digital trading also withholds a greater challenge of maintaining customers' satisfaction, since so many people seek financial opportunities. Having said that, Goose24, the new trading brand, has recently announced its launch, bringing a different approach to the table.

"We believe people trading via an online platform should have complete trust in the company they trade with," said Jordan Silver, Goose24 's spokesperson. "Otherwise, the relationship between the trader and the brand is just unhealthy. Many investors choose their trading brand by default, not asking themselves the questions they should about the quality of the service provided. This can't go on like that."

A holistic approach is the answer

Nowadays more and more people discover the world of online trading and are eager to seize opportunities in it. However, many trading brands seem to either not hire sufficient manpower to live up to the increasing numbers of customers, or tend to give unprofessional service. This phenomenon is troublesome. All investors, especially novices, deserve a close and proficient accompaniment. A brokerage brand, like any other company, mustn't take its customers for granted. Customer satisfaction should be at the top of their minds.

"Investors have been eagerly waiting for an accountable partner that will walk beside them while they explore the possibilities that online trading holds," Lastname added. "All investors deserve an established and trusted broker that has a holistic approach towards customer service. That's because investors aren't merely an income source for brands. They are people."

About Goose24

Goose24 is an online trading brand focused on accountability and professionalism. Those who choose to invest via Goose24 get premium customer service that makes sure traders get all the tools and knowledge necessary to maximize their potential in the financial markets. Users of Goose24 enjoy robust and simple-to-use trading platforms, a wide variety of assets, and multiple account types . This helps its customers have the most tailored experience of trading. Executions and withdrawals are done as fast as possible, and the customer service team is available 24/7. All these come to promise the best trading experience for the modern trader.

