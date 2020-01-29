New Docu-series, At Any Age, Follows Renegade Seniors Who Defy Aging

Neuls is one of the headliners in the new video series At Any Age . The docuseries joins inspirational men and women as they perform feats usually reserved for young adrenaline junkies.

Episode 1 of At Any Age is available to view now.

Discover how 57-year-old Dean Neuls fared racing a 170-mph car 20 years after most drivers have retired. Neuls battles with osteoarthritis and injury to make the starting grid in Europe's Porsche SportsCup Racing Series .

Episode 2 - The world's oldest female solo skydiver (coming soon):

86-year-old Dilys Price is the world's oldest female solo skydiver. Watch the Guinness World Record holder and discover how free-falling from 20,000 feet is still a regular pastime for her.

The goal of the video series is to give viewers the inspiration to chase their dreams, and live life to the fullest no matter what stage of the journey they're at.

"There's a mindset behind staying independent as we age. My hope is that this new At Any Age series helps people tap into that mindset and adds a helpful dose of inspiration too!" says Dean Neuls, the CEO of AlgaeCal – the company behind At Any Age. (Dean is also the star of the first episode).

AlgaeCal will release further At Any Age episodes in the near future, and is searching for new inspirational people to profile. They encourage anyone who defies the conventional approach to aging to reach out using the contact information below.

At Any Age is produced by AlgaeCal, a calcium supplement company dedicated to helping women and men make informed, conscious decisions about their health — specifically their bone health.

The company has expanded its efforts to visual storytelling via the At Any Age series to inspire people of all ages to follow their dreams and live life to the fullest.

