New Build Database: Frustrated homeowner takes on the challenges of New Build Homes

CARDIFF, Wales, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frustrated after significant snagging issues in her new build home and later identifying missing fire cavity barriers, Nichola Venables, of Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, launches new and unique DIY Snagging software, New Build Database at www.nbdb.co.uk on Friday 23rd October.

NBDB is a national database of homeowner issues. Think of it as the Trip Advisor of Residential Construction Developers. Every issue is collated via the software. Grouped quality data is shared publicly, making comparisons straightforward and transparent.

Nichola states, "After experiencing the challenges of buying a new build home myself, I am so passionate about improving transparency, quality, and service. My key objectives are to simplify the snagging process, provide Developers with valuable insight into their key Risk and Issue Trends and to minimise the time, effort and cost to homeowners, restoring balance between homeowner and developer."

In recent years thousands of UK homeowners have been impacted by poor quality craftmanship or alleged Leasehold mis-selling, with many currently finding themselves trapped by the outcome of the Grenfell enquiry. Requiring the EWS1 form, unable to re-mortgage, move or rent their homes. For those still looking to purchase new homes, it is difficult to navigate the information available to make an informed decision.

NBDB offers a Free Snagging and Issue Logging platform, capturing Snagging, Warranty, Fire Safety, Holding and Customer Service Issues in a consistent format to support new homeowners in their initial post-sale interactions with their developer and facilitate Transparent Developer Benchmarking.

Developers will, for the first time, be able to see detailed comparisons of Issue themes against their peers in the industry, via the free benchmark, detailed dashboards and Thematic Risk and Issue Reports.

The database is all things to all people. For the homeowner, it is a free and simple issue log, report generator and management tool. For Developers, a wealth of Risk and Issue Trend data and peer comparison. For campaigners, the public benchmarks will add weight to their cause. For people looking to buy a home, they will be able to compare and make an informed decision.

The idea for NBDB came following Nichola's Fire Safety campaign and appearance on Wales this Week and ITV News in 2019 to discuss the fire safety issues, locally and nationally.

Homeowners can sign up to the free service at www.nbdb.co.uk. Developers can make contact at Support@nbdb.co.uk.

