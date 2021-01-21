Nerve Control 911 Reviews: Neuropathy Pain Relief PhytAge Labs Supplement

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nerve Control 911 is a formula that heals nerves. It uses the remedy followed by the Malaysian Penan tribe. It works to cure nerve pain from the root and eliminate it completely. Nerve pain is caused due to the increase of the MMP-13 enzyme in the body. The supplement slows down the buildup of this enzyme, thus providing relief from nerve pain. In the United States, neuralgia has become a reason for concern. In fact, more than 20 million people worldwide suffer from nerve pain or neuralgia. Once it starts, it spreads throughout the body, causing symptoms like fatigue, ataxia (loss of balance), numbness, and needle sensation. But the alarming fact is that these are only the everyday symptoms. Long term damage includes a change in breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure. If left untreated, it can result in amputation, paralysis, or even multiple organ failure.

Neuralgia is the medical name given to shooting pain that is caused by a damaged nerve. It can occur in any part of the body - the pain can range from mild to severe depending on the extent of the damage. According to medical science, causes of neuralgia can be HIV, tumors, compression of nerves by blood vessels, bones, or diseases such as diabetes or even aging. TN1 (Trigeminal Neuralgia) is the typical form of neuralgia and is symptomized by sudden shooting pain in the face that can last from a couple of seconds to a few minutes. While this disease is not caused due to stress, stress aggravates it. The typical form of neuralgia occurs due to the compression of the trigeminal nerve, which is 'one of the 12 pairs of nerves attached to the brain'. It is a rare form of the disease, though and not much data for this is available, with the annual incidence being estimated from 12.6/100000 persons annually. MUST SEE: "Shocking New Nerve Control 911 Report – This May Change Your Mind"

Apart from MMP-13, other enzymes, known as 'Pain Pathways', trigger inflammation. These are named PGE-2, COX-2, iNOS, NF Kappa B, TNF_Alpha, and 5-LOX. These pain pathways put pressure on the nerves near the blood vessels and bones and cause severe pain. For example, the enzyme COX-2 is responsible for the most common pain cured by OTC painkillers such as aspirin. However, in addition to targeting COX-2, these pills also target the essential enzyme, COX-1, which protects the stomach lining and maintains renovascular functions. (AMAZING DISCOUNT) Get Nerve Control 911 For The Lowest Price Here

Nerve Control 911 contains ingredients that are known to retard the levels of the MMP-13 enzyme. These include California Poppy, a herb that has been used since ancient times to treat pain; Corydalis Yanhusuo, Passion Flower, Prickly Pear Cactus, and Marshmallow Root. Each capsule contains the ingredients in their most bioavailable and freshest form. Two capsules of the supplement have to be taken for at least a month along with food for best results. This allows the ingredients to work on the damaged nerves in the body and start the repair work. They are absorbed into the body and help prevent further damage to the nerves. They halt the triggering caused by the pain-causing enzymes. As a result, the possibility of the return of pain decreases.

The manufacturer offers a complete refund if, after using the supplement for 3 months, the user does not find complete relief from pain. They have clearly mentioned that if the supplement does not work, the user does not pay anything, which means a 100% money-back guarantee. All that the user has to do is try this supplement for 90 days and then contact the customer service if they want to claim a refund. To make the deal sweeter, the user is also offered $100. Going by the testimonials on the official website of Nerve Control 911, it appears that users are extremely satisfied with the supplement. One user goes to the extent of stating, "I was unable to walk, run or swing my golf club. I had to sit out and watch my friends live their life. After I started using Nerve Control 911, I have been able to have a meaningful life. Life before this supplement was so painful that I couldn't even tie my shoelaces. But now, I can not only tie my shoelaces, I can also run around with my grandkids and enjoy golf with my cronies".

It is terrifying to imagine a life filled with pain, a life that is restricted because of the neuralgia. This kind of pain takes a toll on life, relationships and leads to depression. Using Nerve Control 911 takes the pain out of life. The ingredients fight the effects of the pain-causing enzymes to provide relief.

