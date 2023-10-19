Neo to Celebrate Hong Kong's Progressive Web3 Policies as it Announces APAC Hackathon Winners

Hackathon finalists will gather in Hong Kong's Cyberport to compete for a total prize and grant fund of over $1 million

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo , the open-source, community-driven blockchain platform, today announces HK Web3 Evolution , a two-day event which will see Neo celebrating the finale of its 2023 APAC Hackathon , and to mark the one-year milestone since Hong Kong launched its progressive policies on crypto and blockchain.

The Hackathon, which has been running since July of this year, has seen around 100 teams competing across five cities in Asia for a total prize pool of $120,000 and a post-hackathon grant fund of $1 million.

In collaboration with leading Hong Kong representatives including Cyberport , Web3Labs , and Invest Hong Kong , the event will also serve as a forum to discuss and celebrate Hong Kong's progressive Web3 policies, which were first launched last year by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and government representatives. The event takes place Oct 27th and 28th at Cyberport, Hong Kong's digital technology flagship and incubator for entrepreneurship.

In line with Hong Kong's momentous support and commitment to fostering a thriving Web3 ecosystem, HK Web3 Evolution features a range of panel discussions and keynote addresses from esteemed attendees including members of the Hong Kong Legislative Council, leading Web3 industry figures including OKX, and more. Speakers will explore the future course of the Hong Kong and wider Asian Web3 industry, and how stakeholders can further support its development.

In addition, the event will showcase the finest in developer talent from across the APAC region as Neo will be announcing the winners of its APAC Hackathon.

Da Hongfei , founder of Neo, said: "We are thrilled to be facilitating such a remarkable convergence of talent and innovation within the Hong Kong Web3 landscape, and we're excited to announce the new winners of our APAC Hackathon. Our event serves as a significant step on the path for Web3's future in the Hong Kong and wider APAC region, which will be driven by the finest developer talent working in tandem with leading government officials. We look forward to a memorable event that showcases exceptional Web3 talent and fosters growth across the Neo ecosystem, and indeed across Asia."

Under the collaborative efforts of MetaEra , Newman Capital , and Blockchain Academy , the event will see Hong Kong officials, venture capitalists, academics, and more share their valuable insights into how industry can best support the development of Web3, and how companies globally can avail of the opportunities presented therein.

For those interested in attending the event,registration is now open on Neo's page here . Neo encourages all those interested in Web3, and how the Web3 industry can further support developers, to attend on the day to learn more. The full agenda can be viewed here .

Neo's APAC Hackathon

Neo's APAC Hackathon has been a multi-city endeavor with events held in Tokyo, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangalore, Seoul, and Singapore, recognizing these cities as vibrant Web3 development hubs. Winning teams, who will be announced at the event in Hong Kong, will progress to the recently launched $1 million Web3.0 Global Acceleration Program . The accelerator program, a collaborative initiative led by Neo and Web3Labs, aims to further foster Web3 innovation and development in Hong Kong.

As the Neo APAC Hackathon competition approaches its final phase, participating teams should ensure the submission of their projects to DoraHacks by 24:00 on October 20th, 2023 to be eligible for consideration in the project shortlisting process.

About Neo

Founded in 2014, Neo is an open-source, community-driven blockchain platform designed to welcome developers into the Smart Economy. By enabling developers to digitize and automate the management of assets through smart contracts, Neo is built to realize the optimized digital world of the future. As the most developer-friendly blockchain, Neo meets developers where they are by integrating seamlessly with the world's most widely used languages and tools, and providing the most feature-complete blockchain platform for building full-stack decentralized applications. With native support for powerful infrastructure including decentralized storage, oracles, and domain name service, Neo is the ideal foundation for developers to build the next generation Internet.

