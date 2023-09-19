nChain appoints Peter Coulson as its new group COO

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nChain , a leading global provider of blockchain technology, IP licensing and consulting services, today announces the appointment of Peter Coulson as its new group Chief Operating Officer.

Combining a world-leading Web3 IP portfolio together with knowledge, expertise, tools, and products, nChain is well-positioned to enable a seamless business transition from Web2 to Web3.

Peter Coulson joins nChain with a diverse career in strategic, operational, and technical leadership. He has navigated challenging operational environments, led research commissioning, overseen HR, finance, and commercial endeavours, and managed high-value portfolios.

Peter's last appointment in the Royal Navy saw him Command of the Naval Base in Plymouth; a prominent Nuclear facility and Western Europe's largest naval base. While specialising as a Weapons Engineer, Peter's management and leadership experience is broad - including leading the Royal Navy's surface ship through-life support portfolio, Combat System capability management, working in Private Office of Defence Ministers, engineering and training roles at the Devonport Waterfront, personnel policy in MOD, space research and serving in HMS ILLUSTRIOUS and several frigates. Additionally, Peter has held positions at Harland & Wolff, the University of Plymouth, and various charities.

nChain Chairman Stefan Matthews commented "The entire board is delighted that Peter will be bringing his diverse range of experience and skills to help us create the world that we envision with our technology. Since our inception in 2015 as a blockchain research & development hub, we've expanded the limits of what is possible with this technology. With the foundations now laid with our unmatched expertise on this technology built up over many years, Peter will be a key piece of the puzzle as we ramp up our company growth."

"At nChain, our mission is to eliminate inefficiencies, lower costs and speed up processes, so the global economy will be open, accessible, and secure for everyone. Peter is a crucial hire into our executive team to help us in realising these goals. His focus will be on creating the operational efficiencies that will supercharge our business operations to make the best use of the expert skills and resources we possess." nChain CEO Christen Ager-Hanssen commented.

Peter Coulson expressed his excitement of joining nChain as the company is rapidly growing. He is motivated to create organisational excellence that allows nChain to deliver on its vision, make positive social impact, and create a brighter future.

About nChain

nChain builds and maintains the most inclusive, secure and scalable Web3 infrastructure that delivers efficient value exchange to foster an ecosystem that is truly pioneering and provides an accessible foundation for everyone to benefit from Web3 opportunities.

nChain currently has almost 3,350 registered active and pending patents and is the developer behind the BSV Node software, Teranode, Kensei and more.

