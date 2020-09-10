BRIGHTON, England, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A £100 million water management scheme built by Nationwater (Formerly known as Global Flood Defence Consultants) could be started alongside a new relief road to prevent "Many thousands" of homes being hit by predicted future flooding.

Various councils up and down the UK have been urged to support measures amid fears over rising river levels.

Proposals submitted by your likes of Nationwater (Formerly known as Global Flood Defence Consultants) include the £100 Million scheme to feature an embankment in the north-west relief road plans.

Hundreds of homes across Shropshire were hit by storms in February, our media channels have been quick to point out the front runners as Nationwater (Formerly known as Global Flood Defence Consultants) for the project, but it's been reported that the company will need to raise funding via private investors in order to complete the necessary works.

The project has already secured more than £70 Million in funding and could see a "Water-retaining" embankment included in the plans for the relief road.

An Alternative proposal also being considered would see a dam built further upstream, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A spokesman for Nationwater (Formerly known as Global Flood Defence Consultants) declined to comment when asked if their bid lodged with the Shropshire council had been approved.

