Nahdi Organizes Medical Hope Convoy to Serve Pilgrims in Cooperation With the Ministry of Health

A highly qualified medical team of Nahdi's pharmacists and health educators are taking part in the convoy, providing health advice and conducting vital tests to pilgrims that include blood pressure, weight, and blood sugar measurements. More than 20 male and female volunteers are part in the convoy.

"It's a great honor for us to serve pilgrims during these holy days as we were taught by our great prophet," said Yasser Joharji, Nahdi Chief Executive Officer of Nahdi Medical. "We are committed and proud to offer the highest quality of complimentary services to pilgrims and contribute to the government's efforts to provide all means of comfort to worshippers and in return, ensure the success of the hajj season."

He added: "As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, we strive to serve guests wherever they are and help develop healthcare in the Kingdom. Our aim is to reach out to everyone and be close to pilgrims to help them and ensure they perform Hajj while in good health, enjoying all the services that the government and people of Saudi Arabia are eager to provide every season. We build on the solid foundations of this country, whereby all pilgrims receive what they need and live a memorable experience they can carry back home."

Nahdi's initiative also highlights the importance of voluntary work and encourage Saudis to volunteer to serve their country and society. In this context, Joharji stressed the importance of community service and announced that this initiative will be the beginning of an effort to set up a volunteer community of young Saudi men and women.

The cooperation between Nahdi and the Ministry of Health is part of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP), which Saudi vision 2030 underlined and which seeks, among other things, to promote health awareness in society. The cooperation also shows the concerted efforts by the public and private sectors to render hajj seasons successful, with each sector playing its role.

Active PPP's play a great role in promoting engagement, exchanging expertise, introducing the best practices to the health sector, and ensuring the best international technologies are used. They also help promote awareness in the local community and foster direct communication with all cultural groups through various targeted and responsible initiatives.

Nesreen Hijazi

Nesreen.hijazi@ogilvy.com

00966557719494

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959195/Nahdi_Medical.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/958797/Nahdi_Medical.jpg

SOURCE Nahdi