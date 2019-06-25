MSB (Erstwhile Maritime Bank) Elevates Customer Experience With SunTec Xelerate®

Introduces new capabilities to deploy Product Customization, Relationship-based Exception Pricing, Offer Management, and Fee Collection Automation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India and SINGAPORE, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunTec, the leader in revenue management, relationship-based pricing, billing, and customer experience orchestration, announced the successful rollout of Customer Centricity System, powered by SunTec Xelerate®, at MSB (formerly known as Maritime Bank), Vietnam. This implementation will further empower MSB with additional capabilities to innovate, offer and effectively manage customer centric products & services for each target segment as well as bring delight for its valuable customers through personalized offers at a customer level.

MSB aims to bring the best experience to customers and is investing heavily in digital transformation. The bank views digital transformation as a critical tool to understand customer's needs better, serve them seamlessly, and provide superior customer experience consistently. The SunTec Xelerate® implementation is a significant milestone in this journey towards building an agile and flexible IT infrastructure and a customer centric approach that builds highly engaged relationships.

MSB, with this unique capabilities of SunTec Xelerate™, can now automatically segment its retail banking customers, based on pre-defined multiple business parameters; this enables MSB to introduce customized products & services for each target segment on a real-time basis. The introduction of exception-pricing capability is another game changer as it equips the bank with additional IT related capabilities to offer and manage relationship-based pricing more efficiently right up to a customer level.

MSB has already begun leveraging the rich functionalities of Customer Centricity System to enhance its operational efficiency, customer experience, and product offerings. Based on this system, now MSB can serve its customers more quickly and accurately through automatic pricing for customer transactions. At MSB, now tellers are no more required to make customers wait while calculating transaction fee manually; the applicable fee is now calculated and displayed on teller's screen in no time by the system automatically. SunTec Xelerate™ has further enabled the bank to design separate product packages / offers to meet the diverse needs of each customer segment. One of such customized offer launched by MSB recently is M-Saving that offers special preferential interest rate up to 8.9% for customers who have online savings and CASA account with MSB. The feedback has been highly positive with noticeable gains both for all the customers that enrolled for M-Savings offer and the bank.

Nanda Kumar, Founder and CEO of SunTec, said, "We are delighted to partner with MSB in their digital transformation journey. We are working towards a common goal of creating richer, contextual and engaging customer experiences and this implementation is a mighty leap towards driving enrichment in digital banking.

I am also excited that we now have a rapidly deployable solution for Banks of all sizes to quickly enhance their product innovation and customer experience orchestration capabilities, without having to replace their existing core banking solutions."

MSB CEO, Mr Quang Huynh Buu, added: "SunTec has helped accelerate our digital transformation journey, and Xelerate's functionalities enable us to significantly improve the quality of engagement with our customers. Automating our customer offerings and processes gives us the much needed flexibility to provide multiple product options to customers, which in turn gives us the edge over other banks. It is an interesting phase for MSB as we enhance our digital innovation capabilities and take our customer relationship management to the next level."

About MSB (formerly known as Maritime Bank)

MSB was established in 1991, with registered headquarters in Hanoi, Vietnam. MSB is currently one of the leading commercial banks in Vietnam. The Bank has nearly 300 branches nationwide, serving more than 1.8 million individual customers and approximately 40,000 SME customers and has fully provided universal outstanding finance-banking products and services. With a clear business strategy, the strong leadership of a talented and experienced management team, and a dedicated and creative workforce of more than 6,000 employees, MSB is confident of reaching its target of becoming the best commercial bank in Vietnam.

The bank has relentlessly invested in the upgrade of technology platform, improved product, and service quality based on understanding customer's demands; developed of human resources, created a professional and high-performance working environment and especially focused on the formulation of an international standard-based bank and risk governance model to ensure sound and sustainable growth.

About SunTec

At SunTec Business Solutions, we help our clients increase the lifetime value of their customer relationships through effective revenue management and real-time customer experience orchestration. We are the leading provider of experience orchestration solutions not only to financial services but also digital and communications services industries. With a legacy of deployments in 40+ countries, SunTec is a trusted partner of the world's leading banks and digital and communication service providers. Headquartered in India, we have our offices in USA, UK, Germany, UAE and Singapore.

With a team of highly skilled folks and our highly innovative product development models, we help our clients to always remain at the cutting edge of technology. A stable, mature and flexible product suite, Xelerate® is benchmarked regularly for optimum performance. Coupled with insights from our industry experts and a robust future-ready roadmap, Xelerate® continues to develop along with the market. Able to seamlessly integrate with any ecosystem, it is one of the fastest products to implement. Read more about SunTec: www.suntecgroup.com

