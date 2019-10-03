Mondrian Doha Marks Second-Year Anniversary With Extravagant Month-Long Celebrations at its Wonderlands

Morimoto Doha, CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Hudson Tavern and Smoke & Mirrors nightlife and dining outlets will each celebrate by introducing special offers and exclusive additions to their menus to celebrate the anniversary.

Commenting on the occasion, Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe stated: "I am very proud to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the opening of Mondrian Doha. I want to thank the property ownership group for the level of confidence they have shown in sbe. The team at Mondrian Doha has done an incredible job managing the hotel along with the property's culinary and nightlife venues. Mondrian Doha has made its mark as a sought-after destination for both locals and international travelers in Qatar, establishing the property as the "must" lifestyle destination in the region, and I look forward to its continued success."

Chadi Farhat, Chief Operating Officer Middle East & Europe at sbe Group said: "In 2017, when the Mondrian Doha brand was launched as the first of its kind to enter the MENA region, sbe recognized this valuable opportunity in the Qatari market. Two years later, we are applauding the Mondrian Doha team's efforts and success in building the Mondrian brand and strengthening the company's name regionally. We are happy to witness the rapid success and development of the hotel. We wish Mondrian Doha a happy second anniversary and we are positive they will continue on their commitment to deliver excellence."

Mondrian Doha has established its position as a leading hub for hosting celebrities around the region with the likes of DJ and socialite Paris Hilton who was marked one of the biggest celebrities to visit Qatar. In 2018, Mondrian Doha hosted the Bollywood Fashion Show as part of Qatar National Tourism Council's (QNTC) initiative, Shop Qatar with a guest appearance by one of Bollywood's biggest stars, Kareena Kapoor. In 2019, Mondrian Doha welcomed singing sensation and actress, Jennifer Lopez as part of Doha Festival City's grand opening celebrations, creating an unforgettable experience for its guests.

Mondrian Doha will continue providing its guests with an unmatched five-star experience by investing its efforts in hosting world-class initiatives in culture, art, fashion and entertainment. The hotel will also continue to deliver award-winning culinary experiences to match the needs of all customers. It will also continue to reflect the sbe vision to become the leading pioneer in lifestyle hospitality through experiential journeys. The Mondrian brand is rapidly growing globally and is set to welcome the opening of new hotels in Mexico, France, Dubai and Hong Kong.

About sbe:

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. To learn more, visit sbe.com

Contact: Gada Ali, +974-4410-3021, gada.ali@ogilvy.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCctIJMIxyM

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1005219/Mondrian_Doha.jpg

SOURCE Mondrian Doha