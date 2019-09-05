Michael Kors Unveils Next Generation Smartwatches With Three Dynamic New Platforms

Using two of Michael Kors' best-selling platforms, the Lexington 2 and Bradshaw 2 smartwatches feature glamorous designs with enhanced technology to suit your life. With the addition of a speaker, Michael Kors is excited to offer users the ability to take calls on their smartwatch. Using a proprietary app rolling out later this month, both Android® and iPhone® users will be able to make and receive Bluetooth-enabled phone calls directly from their watch. Additionally, users can talk with the Google Assistant, hear sound alerts for notifications and play music from compatible apps.

Also new for Lexington 2 and Bradshaw 2: Extended battery modes that offer four battery life settings. 'Extended Battery Mode' allows users to extend to multiple days on a single charge while still enjoying essential features; 'Daily Mode' allows users to experience most features enabled, such as always-on screen; 'Custom Mode' allows users to easily manage battery optimization settings themselves, all in one place, where 'Time-Only Mode' gives users additional hours when the watch has a low battery or if they choose to use the smartwatch to only tell time. Battery modes are easy to access, directly from the home screen on the watch.

Dressed in gold-tone, rose gold-tone, silver-tone or two-tone stainless steel, the Lexington 2—one of Michael Kors' best-selling collections—is the perfect go-to, whether you're dressing up for a night out or keeping it casual for your morning flight. The Bradshaw 2, another beloved brand platform, comes with a beautifully designed case and strap construction in gunmetal, rose gold-tone, gold-tone or silver-tone stainless steel.

For the first time ever, Michael Kors introduces a smartwatch that's made to move seamlessly into your on-the-go, active lifestyle. Michael Kors Access MKGO is the brand's lightest smartwatch to date, and is available with pink, black, white or red silicone straps. This sport-engineered watch is crafted with aluminum and nylon casing for an ultra lightweight, comfortable feel. With Google Fit™, Michael Kors Access MKGO can track heart rate, making it easy to see if yours is in your ideal range. Google Fit also makes it simple to change and track activity goals, and notifies users on progress and completion. Ask the Google Assistant to ask questions or set reminders, and use Google Pay™ for in-store purchases—leave your wallet at home.

Finally, customize all three smartwatches to go with your look using the new micro-app, My Dials (coming soon). Choose a category—Glam, Fashion or Sporty—and either let the app create one for you or select from the available options.

The Michael Kors Access smartwatches will be shown at IFA in the Fossil Group booth, Messe Berlin Messedamm 22 Hall 4.2. Booth 221.

Michael Kors Access MKGO: starting from $295 on michaelkors.com.

Lexington 2: starting from $350 on michaelkors.com.

Bradshaw 2: available in October 2019, starting from $350, on michaelkors.com.

FEATURES FOR LEXINGTON 2 AND BRADSHAW 2

New Speaker

Thanks to the addition of a speaker, users have the ability to take calls on their smartwatch. Using a proprietary app rolling out later this month, both Android and iPhone users can make and receive phone calls directly from their watch. Additionally, users can talk with the Google Assistant, hear sound alerts for notifications and play music from compatible apps directly from their smartwatch.

Extended Battery Mode

The development of a proprietary smartwatch experience offers four battery life settings, putting the user in control and allowing for extended battery life. This new experience offers an 'Extended Battery Mode' where users can extend to multiple days on a single charge while still enjoying essential features like notifications and heart rate.

MORE STORAGE. MORE MEMORY.

With 8GB of storage, you can download even more content while increased memory improves overall performance.

AUTO-INSTALLED APPS:

Leveraging the enhanced storage, Michael Kors Access Access is auto-installing apps such as Cardiogram, a digital companion for heart health, Spotify, the leading music streaming service, and Noonlight, a peace of mind and safety app, to Lexington 2 and Bradshaw 2 smartwatches.

FEATURES FOR MICHAEL KORS ACCESS MICHAEL KORS ACCESS MKGO:

Heart Rate Tracking

Track heart rate during high intensity training sessions and full-out sprints using Google Fit.

GPS Tracking

Leave your phone at home when going for a walk, hike, ride or run with built-in GPS that records the distance right on your smartwatch.

The Google Assistant*

Ask the Google Assistant questions, make commands, set reminders and more.

Music

Connect to Bluetooth and listen to Spotify.

Google Pay

NFC payments through Google Pay allow the user to make in-store purchases using their smartwatch.

Weather

Check the temperature and avoid running in the rain with real-time weather updates.

Training Apps

Easily sync workouts to training apps.

WHAT'S AVAILABLE ON BOTH:

The Google Assistant*

Ask the Google Assistant questions, make commands, set reminders and more.

*Voice assistant varies by geography. Tiko Assistant available in China; the Google Assistant is available in select languages.

Google Pay*

NFC payments with Google Pay allow the user to make in-store purchases using their smartwatch.

*Alipay available in China. Google Pay available in select countries

Heart Rate and Activity Tracking

Track heart rate and activity across multiple types of workouts using Google Fit.

*Fitness tracker varies by geography. Tic Health available in China.

Swim Proof

Track swim workouts through third-party fitness apps.

GPS Tracking

Leave your phone at home when going for a walk, hike, ride or run with built-in GPS that records the distance right on your smartwatch.

Smartphone Notifications

Rapid 1-Hour Charging

Music Control and Storage

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. His namesake company, established in 1981, currently produces a range of products under Michael Kors Collection, MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens, including accessories, ready-to-wear, footwear, wearable technology, watches, and a full line of fragrance products. Michael Kors stores are operated in the most prestigious cities in the world. In addition, Michael Kors operates digital flagships across North America, Europe and Asia, offering customers a seamless omni-channel experience.

