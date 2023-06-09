Meeting presents sustainable Brazilian agri-business projects for investors

SÃO PAULO, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traive, a Brazilian fintech specializing in agri-business, together with embassies and other companies that support the sector in the country, is participating in meetings in London (06/07), Berlin (06/09) and The Hague (06/12) with attendees from investment funds, venture capitals and banks.

One of the most biodiverse nations on the planet, Brazil is a benchmark in sustainable agriculture, with regulations for the protection of the environment throughout the entire production chain. However, the business potential of this segment is not always widely disseminated to potential investors, while it simultaneously supports guidelines for global preservation of natural resources. "The European market tends to have a lot of interest in knowing how the Brazilian agro market operates, its capacity and how it is incorporated into the ESG agenda. With excellent statistics in sustainable management that involve the preservation, conservation and development of the use of bio-inputs, Brazilian agri-business is also showing solid results, having started 2023 with a surplus of US$ 8.69 billion *, which is appealing to investors who are looking to invest capital in the Green Bond segment with social-environmental assurance and a financial return," says Fabricio Pezente, CEO of Traive.

In 2022, the Responsible Commodities Facility (RCF) initiative run by Traive, in partnership with SIM and OPEA, raised US$ 11M in investments from British chains Tesco, Sainsbury's and Waitrose to support deforestation and DCF-free soy farming in the Brazilian Cerrado. Traive's technology was responsible for leading investors to carry out a transparent analysis of the risk of credit and operation monitoring. Through the stimulus driven by social-environmental criteria, the initiative has a 0% non-compliance rate on the part of the 32 financed farms, who produced 42,400 tons of soy, 27,000 tons of maize and 3,200 tons of cotton, all deforestation-free, preserving 8,541 hectares of forest. This pioneering financing in the country also led to talks with the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, and was named the "2022 Initiative of the Year - Green Bonds" by Environmental Finance.

About Traive

With its head office in the USA and operating in Brazil, Traive is a technology platform that uses Artificial Intelligence and data to develop risk-analysis solutions that cover the entire agricultural credit journey. Connecting retailers, cooperatives and industries to the capital market, allowing access to financial resources, data, scalability and sustainability in their businesses.

