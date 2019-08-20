Medicinal Genomics Announces Raphael Mechoulam, the Father of Cannabis Research, Will Headline CannMed 2019, September 23-24, in Pasadena, CA

Professor Mechoulam, who co-created CannMed, will keynote its fourth annual gathering along with more than 50 of the greatest minds in cannabis

BEVERLY, Massachusetts, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicinal Genomics Corp. (MGC), a pioneer in genomics and blockchain technology to improve the yield, safety and transparency of cannabis, today announced that Raphael Mechoulam will headline the list of more than 50 speakers and presenters at CannMed 2019, to be held September 23-24 at the Pasadena Convention Center, Pasadena CA. CannMed is presented by Medicinal Genomics in partnership with EPM.

Professor Mechoulam, EPM Head of Research, will reveal the science and the chemistry behind his latest innovation, a new family of stable cannabinoid acids molecules with a demonstrated higher potency compared to existing cannabinoids and offering potentially promising therapeutic effects.

Ever since his discovery of the human endo-cannabinoid system in the 1960's, and his subsequent nearly 60 years' work identifying cannabis' complementary phyto-cannabinoids, Mechoulam has been widely acknowledged as the "father of cannabis research." In addition to Mechoulam's keynote and breakthrough announcement, this fourth annual CannMed conference will feature cannabis thought leaders, scientists, physicians and advocates from around the world who have come together to share the latest advances in cannabis therapeutics.

Professor Raphael Mechoulam - "I will be in Pasadena, California; presenting my lecture at CannMed in September and look forward to seeing everyone on one of my last/final trips to the United States."

Raphael Mechoulam Bio

Raphael Mechoulam was born in Bulgaria in 1930 and immigrated with his family to Israel in 1949 where he later studied chemistry. He received his Ph.D. at the Weizmann Institute, Rehovot (1958), with a thesis on the chemistry of steroids.

After postdoctoral studies at the Rockefeller Institute, New York (1959–60), he was on the scientific staff of the Weizmann Institute (1960–65), focusing on the isolation, structure elucidation and total synthesis of the main active principles of cannabis.

Professor Mechoulam moved to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where he became professor (1972) and then the Lionel Jacobson Professor of Medicinal Chemistry from 1975, where he established the "Department of Natural Products." His major scientific interest is the chemistry and pharmacology of cannabinoids.

In 1994 he was elected as a member of the Israel Academy of Sciences and Humanities.

Since the inception of his research in the 60s, Professor Mechoulam has been nominated for over 25 academic awards, including the Heinrich Wieland Prize (2004), an Honorary doctorate from Complutense University (2006), the Israel Prize in Exact Sciences – chemistry (2000), the Israel Chemical Society Prize for excellence in research (2009) and EMET Prize in Exact Sciences - Chemistry (2012).

"As always, we are honored to have Professor Mechoulam with us, but particularly so this year. Ever since helping us create CannMed and as member of our Advisory Board, he has been generous with his time and his invaluable insights. And he is one of the reasons so many of the greatest minds in cannabis choose to share their work at CannMed. This is exactly the conference's reason for being," said Brendan McKernan, Medicinal Genomics' CEO. "Every year for the past four years, we have looked forward to advancing our understanding of what cannabis is capable of. This year, we expect to make a quantum leap in that understanding."

As in years past, CannMed 2019 includes an option for healthcare professionals to earn continuing medical education credits (CMEs) with a day-long program. More information, as well as a schedule of webinars leading up to the conference, and videos of previous CannMed conferences, can all be found at https://cannmedevents.com/.

About EPM

EPM is a US-based company and leader in the development of IP and supply of stable cannabinoid acid molecules. EPM aims to bridge the gap between the pharmaceutical and cannabis industries by developing a platform for drug developers to access its stable acid molecules technology in an effort to advance science, support the development of new medical treatments and provide patentable solutions. EPM will unveil for the first time its stable acid technology and its innovative commercial platform at CannMed 2019.

About Medicinal Genomics Corporation

Medicinal Genomics Corporation is a pioneer in advancing the genomics of cannabis to build a stronger scientific foundation for cannabis-based products. The company's unmatched expertise in genetic science helps cultivators, dispensaries and testing laboratories characterize and understand the quality and consistency of cannabis to ensure patients and consumers access to consistently safe, high quality cannabis. To support this work, Medicinal Genomics also produces CannMed, a gathering of cannabis leaders, dedicated to furthering the state of the art in medicinal cannabis, and Kannapedia, the world's most complete public cannabis strain database. For more information, please visit www.medicinalgenomics.com.

