Massive Canadian Mega Moolah Jackpot Winners Over Recent Years

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microgaming's long-standing video slot breaks world records in terms of the sums of money paid out to players. But if we look closer at where these players are residing from, it will not be surprising to see Canadians for the most part. For sure, this is a big country; and gambling in all forms is allowed within Canada. Therefore, a decent share of Canadian players managed to win large sums through the Mega Moolah slot that is available across a big network of casino platforms.

Canadian Mega Moolah Winners in 2020

2020 was a tough year for everyone, but probably not for Canada's Mega Moolah winner that visited JackpotCity casino site and scooped CA$16,496,347.95 while the country was in lockdown in April 2020.

This amount is considered as one of the biggest that has ever been won in Mega Moolah. Moreover, the JackpotCity winner was the first to hit the jackpot in 2020.

And before everyone began to recover from this shocking April's win, another Canadian player had come along with a smashing win of CA$9,959,553.83 on Mega Moolah in May 2020.

And just three days later, another Canadian lucky player hit CA$4,480,847 progressive jackpot win playing on a site from Casino Rewards. And it was not the end of Mega Moolah wins counted in CAD. The fourth winner from Canada made it to CA$4,026,837 in September.

Canadian Mega Moolah Winners in 2019

If you think that 2020 was a successful year for Canadian gamblers, look at the statistics of 2019. That year, six Canadian residents took home their massive winnings through the highest-paying game in the world.

Right at the beginning of 2019, a Canadian player at Zodiac casino won the incredible record-breaking amount of CA$20,059,287 on January 30. This is the largest win from a customer in Canada.

Captain Cooks, Yukon Gold, and Grand Mondial are the online casino platforms that paid out the remaining five jackpot prizes worth over CA$3 million each.

Biggest Mega Moolah Payout Casinos

Microgaming's Mega Moolah slot can be found at almost every Canadian online casino. This is why 50% of all Mega Moolah winners are from Canada. If you want to be mentioned in the Microgaming list of 2021 winners, you can surely enjoy Mega Moolah on platforms from Casino Rewards and Bayton LTD.

