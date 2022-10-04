Live Gemini, a brand of Digital Live Media Ltd sets to go live by December 2022
04 Oct, 2022, 09:00 BST
LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Gemini a brand-new adult social platform that integrates camming, fan club, video, dating, social media and a digital store, today officially announces its early bird sign up feature for creators.
The platform, which is scheduled to be live by December 2022, offers creators:
- VR and AR Entertainment
- Storyboard photos and videos
- Social media integrations
- Pay per view accounts
- Messaging
- An online merchandise store
Ahead of the eagerly anticipated launch, the team are continuing to develop, test and tweak the platform to make sure it supports content creators in their journey to attract a large user base to their profiles.
To sign up for early access, please visit: https://digitallivemedia.com
For more information about Digital Live Media:
DIGITAL LIVE MEDIA LTD
Email: info@digitallivemedia.com
Tel: 0203 603 2387
Web: https://www.digitallivemedia.com
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1913278/DIGITAL_LIVE_MEDIA.jpg
SOURCE DIGITAL LIVE MEDIA LTD
