Lint-X Dryer Vent Cleaning Celebrates Remarkable Growth, Adds 10th Cleaning Van

Lint-X Dryer Vent Cleaning, based in Patterson, NY proudly announces the addition of its 10th cleaning van, marking a significant milestone in their journey to expand delivery by 10X since their inception in 2017.

PATTERSON, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lint-X Dryer Vent Cleaning, a leading provider of professional dryer vent cleaning services, is thrilled to announce a remarkable achievement in their expansion efforts. Since their establishment in 2017 with just one cleaning van, the company has now reached a significant milestone by adding their 10th state-of-the-art cleaning van to their fleet.

"Lint-X's Dedication to Excellence Fuels 10-Fold Growth!" - Charlie Gossett, Owner & Operator Post this Lint-X Dryer Vent Cleaning Fleet Lint-X Dryer Vent Cleaning Team Lint-X Dryer Vent Cleaning Hudson Valley

This achievement underscores Lint-X's unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and efficiency of dryer systems for households and businesses. Over the years, the company has garnered a reputation for providing top-notch services, reducing fire hazards, and helping customers save on energy costs.

Lint-X's journey, from a single van in 2017 to a fleet of 10, represents their commitment to their mission of providing superior dryer vent cleaning services to a broader audience. This significant expansion is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and trust of their team and customers.

As the company continues to grow, Lint-X is excited about the positive impact they are making in promoting safety and energy efficiency within their community. Their continued dedication to excellence and safety has led them to this remarkable achievement, bringing them closer to their original goal of expanding delivery by 10 times.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone," said Charlie Gossett, owner and operator of Lint-X Dryer Vent Cleaning. "Our team's hard work and the trust of our customers have been instrumental in reaching this point. We look forward to continuing our mission to provide top-tier dryer vent cleaning services and further contribute to safer and more efficient homes and businesses."

With the addition of their 10th van, Lint-X Dryer Vent Cleaning is poised for even greater growth and expansion, solidifying their position as a trusted name in the industry.

For more information about Lint-X Dryer Vent Cleaning and their services, please visit http://www.lint-x.net or contact Charlie Gossett at (845) 878-2266 or info@lint-x.net

Media Contact

Charlie Gossett, Lint-X Dryer Vent Cleaning, 845-878-2266, charlie@lint-x.net, https://www.lint-x.net/

SOURCE Lint-X Dryer Vent Cleaning