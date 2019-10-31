Leutgeb Entertainment Group GmbH Presents: Semino Rossi "So Ist das Leben" - The Big Anniversary Tour
31 Oct, 2019, 11:00 GMT
GRAZ, Austria, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in autumn 2020, Semino Rossi, the absolute star of hearts, will go on a big tour. His musical journey takes him through 7 countries with a total of 61 concerts. On board Semino Rossi of course has his brand new successful album "So ist das Leben."
The charismatic exceptional artist with Argentinean roots has long since climbed the top of commercial music with a fabulous career. Live performances are the tightrope walker of every singer and Semino Rossi can claim that his skills set the bar very high in this business. When Semino is on stage, the audience notices after the first few lines that there is someone there who sings and speaks with all his soul, who reveals something from within. Semino Rossi's entertainer qualities, his charming humour are always the personal signature of his varied and emotionally charged concerts. This tour will also offer outstanding stage design. A fantastic stage design and state-of-the-art sound, light and LED technology will provide a worthy setting for Semino Rossi.
With the big anniversary tour Semino Rossi invites all fans to accompany him a further piece on his musical journey and to experience unforgettable hours together.
Tickets at www.ticketmaste.dk (Dänemark) / www.teleticketservice.com (Belgien), www.eventim.nl (Niederlande), www.eventim.de (Luxemburg) and your local booking office.
Tour Dates
Köln 14.10.2020
Oberhausen 15.10.2020
Aalborg 21.04.2021
Odense 22.04.2021
Kiel 23.04.2021
Hamburg 29.04.2021
Schwerin 30.04.2021
Esch-sur-Alzette 25.05.2021
Frankfurt / Main 05.06.2021
Saarbrücken 14.10.2021
Trier 22.10.2021
Koblenz 03.11.2021
Hertogenbosch 11.11.2021
Hasselt 12.11.2021
Lingen 26.11.2021
Aurich 27.11.2021
Bielefeld 03.12.2021
Bremen 04.12.2021
And many more…
