Let's talk Lady Parts for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with President & CEO of OCRA, Audra Moran

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month, and it's time to get comfortable talking Lady Parts. Every 23 minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with ovarian cancer, killing 14,000 women each year. Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), is the nation's leading ovarian cancer advocacy organization. President & CEO of OCRA, Audra Moran, wants to reduce the stigma in talking about ovarian and other gynecologic cancers. There is essential information women need about symptoms and risk factors, and conversations that need to happen among families, the medical community, even policymakers. Audra will give your audience the questions they need to be asking. Demystifying women's health issues saves lives, and Audra wants to encourage these conversations.

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month is a critically important time for OCRA to raise awareness and funds, drawing attention to a disease that is the #1 cause of gynecologic cancer death and the #5 cause of cancer-related death in women. During September, ovarian cancer is talked about in the news and in the halls of Congress, not to mention on thousands of individual social media platforms. Crucial information is shared far and wide about symptoms and risk factors, and what to do if ovarian cancer is suspected. During the last three days of September, OCRA will hold its virtual Uniting for Hope Ovarian Cancer National Conference, which brings patients and survivors together with experts in the field to gain knowledge and provide support. Additionally, September is one of the organization's biggest fundraising months of the year, with donations going to support groundbreaking research.

"Ovarian cancer is a horrendous disease, but we need to talk about it. Women need to know their family medical history, people need to be able to have honest conversations with their doctors, and patients dealing with a diagnosis and treatment need greater societal awareness so they don't feel so alone. And if we can't reduce the stigma around women's healthcare – specifically gynecologic health – we won't achieve parity with other diseases when it comes to federal funding," said Audra Moran.

Audra Moran is available for press as a leader in Ovarian Cancer. As President & CEO of the largest global charity for Ovarian Cancer research, advocacy and support, Audra Moran is the perfect person to interview and offer knowledge on the subject. Under Audra's leadership, OCRA has invested over $100,000,000 into groundbreaking research, and she is committed to fighting the disease and growing awareness.

ABOUT OVARIAN CANCER RESEARCH ALLIANCE (OCRA)

Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA) is the largest non-government funder of ovarian cancer research and has invested over $100 million in research. OCRA fights ovarian cancer from all fronts, including in the lab and on Capitol Hill, and through innovative programs to support patients and their families. OCRA's ongoing investments in the most promising scientific research is funding discoveries, creating new treatments, and hastening desperately needed breakthroughs. OCRA is the voice for the ovarian cancer community, working with legislators to ensure federal ovarian cancer research and education, patient safety, and access to high-quality care are protected on Capitol Hill. OCRA's programs help people navigate their diagnosis and support patients and their families when and where they need it most. Visit ocrahope.org to learn more.

