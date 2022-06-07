Leather Naturally launches new #LeatherTruthfully campaign

A #LeatherTruthfully website will launch on Monday 6 June, although campaigning will be on-going. Through inspiration and education, the #LeatherTruthfully website will address misperceptions and answer key questions with clear facts about leather making.

#LeatherTruthfully has attracted global support from respected leather designers and leaders in sustainability including Anya Hindmarch and Bill Amberg.

"I'm proud to support #Leather Truthfully. It's a meaningful campaign that shares how leather is made and its role in a circular economy, where nothing is wasted. There are so many misunderstandings about leather right now. It's time to celebrate its rich heritage and remind everyone of the circular and sustainable qualities of leather that fit our human desire for a better, healthier planet." - Bill Amberg.

"I am a supporter of the #LeatherNaturally campaign and its mission to shine a light on sustainable leather production. I think we need to trust in and return to nature as much as we can. Leather is an incredible, natural, waterproof, flexible, durable material that should not be wasted and has an important place in any circular economy." - Anya Hindmarch.

The #LeatherTruthfully campaign was inspired by an evident lack of global awareness about how leather is made and its role in a sustainable future. A recent UK survey of 2,000 people conducted by Leather UK demonstrated the extent of public misunderstanding. The survey revealed:

Only 24% of people were aware that hides and skins were a by-product of the food industry that would otherwise go to waste.

50% think animals are raised specifically to make leather.

74% are confused by the term 'vegan leather' with 54% not aware of its composition or the fact that vegan leather could be plastic.

The #LeatherTruthfully website will address common misunderstandings and questions with fact filled answers such as 'is leather sustainable' or 'are animals killed for leather'. The site will also share a range of industry insights and fresh perspectives as well as inspiring stories from global leather makers.

Ultimately the #LeatherTruthfully is a long term campaign that aims to maintain a truthful and global conversation about all aspects of leather manufacture and making.

Please visit #LeatherTruthfully for more information. Don't hesitate to contact gaby@prospectsociety.com , lorna@prospectsociety.com or info@leathernaturally.org to arrange interviews or find out more about the campaign.

