Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market is Expected to Reach Around USD 3.4 Billion in 2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Express services are likely to become more significant in near future as Kuwait economy is increasingly becoming integrated due to rapid expansion in international trade services.

economy is increasingly becoming integrated due to rapid expansion in international trade services. Kuwait freight forwarding industry is anticipated to grow due to rising e-commerce market with the increase in demand of online shoppers and imported electronic goods in the country.

Government Investment in Logistics Sector: Kuwait logistics and warehousing market has evolved in recent years owing to rising globalization, which has increased trade activities in the country thereby, Kuwait government has planned to invest across strategic sectors under Kuwait Development Plan (KDP) 2015-2020. The investments will be majorly for the transport and logistics infrastructure which will further accomplish the goal of establishing Kuwait as commercial hub in Northern Gulf. Moreover, government plan largely aims to advance competitiveness in Kuwait through the establishment of several projects such as developing seaports, airports, roads and railways which will in-turn directly lead to the rise in logistics activity in the country.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg )



Increase in demand for Time Bound Deliveries: In Kuwait, people largely demand for time bound deliveries coupled with quality services which is expected to drive the express delivery market in the coming years. The express delivery companies have build a door to door linkage across domestic and international markets and have developed advanced shipment tracking facilities to cater time-sensitive needs of the Kuwait logistics sector. Moreover, it is anticipated that the need for time bound deliveries will boost with economic growth and development of trade and commerce thus creating growth opportunities for the express industry in Kuwait.

Growth in E-commerce Industry: In the forecast period, it is anticipated that E-Commerce industry in Kuwait will contribute a significant demand for Freight forwarding as e-commerce market in Kuwait is expected to reach USD 1.1 billion in 2020 owing to the rise in online shoppers. However, e-commerce industry contributes a minimal share in revenue generation for the freight forwarding industry, but with the growth in online shoppers and increasing demand express delivery for imported items in future will contribute a major share in expansion of freight forwarding market.

Analyst at Ken Research in their latest publication "Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022 - By Freight Forwarding/ Transportation, Warehousing and Value Added Services, E-commerce Logistics, Express Delivery, Third Party Logistics" believe that expansion of network, innovation in technology, better quality of service and modernization in custom process will create a positive impact in the Kuwait logistics and warehousing market. The Kuwait market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2018E-2022E. The market is further expected to be driven by escalating industrial activities, rising E-commerce industry and continuous investment by the government in expansion of logistics infrastructure and consistent economic growth.

Keywords

Logistic Cost in Kuwait

Logistics and Warehousing Market Kuwait

Kuwait Logistics Industry

Kuwait Logistics Market

Transport Infrastructure Kuwait

Seaport Operations Kuwait Logistics Market

Airport Operations Kuwait Logistics Market

Freight Forwarding Market Kuwait

Kuwait Logistics Warehousing Market Size

Kuwait Freight Forwarding Market Size

Logistics Services in Kuwait

Freight Forwarders Kuwait Logistics Industry

Logistics Companies Kuwait

Freight Forwarding Future Outlook Kuwait

Express Logistics Market Kuwait

Role Express Delivery Kuwait

Kuwait Logistics Market Competition

Shipping Fleet Major Kuwait Seaports

Cargo Output through Kuwait Seaports

Growth Express Delivery Services Kuwait

Major Players Express Delivery Kuwait

Kuwait E-commerce operations

E-commerce Logistics Players Kuwait

Kuwait E-Commerce Logistics Market Size

E-Commerce Logistics Growth Drivers

Future Growth E-Commerce Logistics Kuwait

Trends and Development Kuwait Logistics Industry

Issues and Challenges Kuwait Logistics Industry

Logistics Company in Kuwait Setup

Setup Government Regulations Kuwait Logistics

Warehousing Services in Kuwait

Kuwait Warehousing Industry

Warehousing Type Kuwait

Warehousing Market Size Kuwait

Kuwait Cold Storage Warehouse

Value Added Services Kuwait

SWOT Analysis Kuwait Logistics Industry

Future Growth Kuwait Logistics and Warehousing

Key Segments Covered

By Logistics Service Mix

Freight Forwarding

Warehousing

Value Added Services

Freight Forwarding Market:

By Freight Movement

Sea

Air

Road

By Mode of Freight:

International Freight

Domestic Freight

By Type of Delivery

Normal Delivery

Express Delivery

By Flow Corridors

Asia

Europe

North America

GCC and Others

By Companies

International Companies

Domestic Companies

By End Users

Oil and Gas

FMCG

Construction

Others

Warehousing Market:

By Business Model:

Industrial / Retail Freight

Container Freight

Cold Storage

Agricultural Warehousing

By End Use

Food and Beverages

Electronics

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

E-commerce

Consumer Durables and others

Express and E-commerce Market:

Express Logistics Mode of Transport

Road Express

Air Express

Express Logistics Delivery Type

International Express

Domestic Express

Express Logistics Business Mode

B2B

B2C

C2C

E-Commerce Logistics Channel

E-Commerce Merchants

3PL Companies

E-Commerce Logistics Time Duration

Same Day Delivery Within Five Hours

Delivery Within Five Hours

Others (Delivery Beyond 2 Days)

E-Commerce Logistics Payment Method

Cash On Delivery

Others

Key Target Audience

Shipping Companies

Freight Forwarders

Logistics Association

Warehousing Companies.

Express and E-Commerce Logistics Companies

Consulting service providers

Private Equity/ VCs/ Investment Banking Companies

Companies Covered (Freight Forwarding):

Agility Kuwait

KGL Logistics

CEVA Logistics

GAC Logistics

Hellman Kuwait

UAGSCO Shipping and Logistics

DHL Logistics

ARAMEX Kuwait

Dolphin Logistics

Leaders International Shipping

Enkay Express

Others (Crown Logistics, Kuwait Logistics and Freight, Mubarrad Transport, Dosmic International, Global Logistics and Alghanim Group of Shipping and Transport)

Companies Covered (Warehousing):

Agility Kuwait

KGL Logistics

Dolphin Logistics

DHL Logistics

Companies Covered (Express and E-Commerce)

DHL Express

ARAMEX Kuwait

FedEx Express

UPS Express

SKYCOM Express

OCS ANA GROUP

Jeezan Cargo

Frontline Express

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/kuwait-fitness-services-market/157170-91.html

Related Reports

Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022 - By Freight Forwarding, Express Delivery, Warehousing Services, Cold Storage, Third Party Logistics and Value-Added Services

The report titled provides a comprehensive analysis of logistics and warehousing services in Oman. The report focuses on overall market size for logistics and warehousing, market segmentation by Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing Services and Value-Added Services); Oman freight forwarding market segmentation by Freight Movement (Sea, Road and Air), by Normal and Express Delivery, by International and Domestic Freight Forwarding, by Flow Corridors (Asian Countries, European Countries, North American Countries, GCC and Others), by International and Domestic Companies, Oman Warehousing Market Segmentation by Region (Muscat and Others), by End User (Food and Beverage, Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Electronics and Others), by International and Domestic Companies, by Business Model (Industrial Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage, Agriculture and Others), Oman Express Logistics market segmentation by Domestic Express and International Express, Oman Cold chain Logistics market segmentation by Cold Storage and Cold Transport, by Industries (Meat and Seafood, Poultry and Eggs, Confectionaries and Others), by Contractor and Logistics Owned. The report also covers the overall comparative landscape in Oman logistics and warehousing market with company profiles for major players.

Saudi Arabia Logistics & Warehousing Market Outlook to 2020 - Expanding Industrial and Retail Activities Supported by Infrastructure Spending to Support Growth

The report titled which provides a comprehensive analysis of the Logistics & Warehousing market in Saudi Arabia. The report covers various aspects such as overall size of Saudi Arabia logistics & warehousing, freight forwarding, warehousing, cold chain, 3PL, express market in terms of value, segmentation on the basis of service mix, by geography and by type of industries. The report also covers value chain analysis for logistics & warehousing market, comparative analysis of Saudi Arabia logistics market with GCC and global logistics market. The report also covers the competitive landscape of the industry and comprehensive profile of leading and emerging players operating in the market.

Qatar Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2021 - Expanding Trade Volume Supported by Infrastructure Spending to Support Growth

The report titled provides a comprehensive analysis of the Logistics & Warehousing, express logistics, 3PL, Warehousing and Value added services market in Qatar. The report covers various aspects such as overall size of Qatar logistics & warehousing market in terms of value, segmentation on the basis of Service mix and segmentation on the basis of industries, Freight forwarding, warehousing, 3PL and air and ground express logistics market. The report also covers value chain analysis for logistics & warehousing market, comparative analysis of Qatar logistics market with GCC and global logistics market. The report also provides the competitive landscape of major players along with detailed profile of leading and emerging players operating in the market. The report also includes future outlook and projection of the Qatar logistics & warehousing market, freight forwarding market, warehousing market, 3 PL market and express logistics market.

UAE Logistics Market Outlook to 2019 - Driven by Infrastructural Investment and Expanding Foreign Trade

The report provides a comprehensive analysis on the various aspects of the market such as market size of logistics, freight forwarding, warehousing, express delivery, third party logistics, e-commerce logistics and value added services. The future analysis has also been discussed in each of the sub segment. The report also covers major logistics players in each segment along with their share in the revenue. Report provides detailed overview of the industry performance in UAE and on global front with the help of major industry developments, macro economy factors, SWOT analysis and discussing other variables which have a direct or indirect correlation with the UAE Logistics Market.



Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249



SOURCE Ken Research