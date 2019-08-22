Kokoon Global, Per Jacob Solli Welcome Bodø Nu Media Redaction, Clarification

Norway's Bodø Nu Says Published Headlines, Articles "Misleading and False"

"Nobody from Kokoon management has done anything reprehensible"

GRAN CANARIA, Spain and BEVERLY HILLS, California, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kokoon Global Inc. and its Founder and President Per Jacob Solli said today that they welcomed the redaction and clarification of previously published false and misleading articles by Norway's Bodø Nu online newspaper about Kokoon and its management.

"In total, the article appears as totally misleading and false," said the statement issued by the media publisher. "Nobody from Kokoon management has done anything reprehensible," said Bodø Nu.

The Bodø Nu statement stems from a series of articles about Kokoon and its executives published by Bodø Nu beginning in 2015 and a complaint filed by Kokoon to the Norwegian Press Complaints Commission in response to those articles. Bodø Nu is an online newspaper for Bodø in Norway and also publishes a magazine. Its parent company is Nu Publishing AS.

"We welcome this important redaction of these false and harmful articles regarding Kokoon," said Per Jacob Solli. "It's vindication that all the news spread from this wasn't real, meaning all reports recirculating this story worldwide should be disregarded. More importantly, we are excited to realize the vision of Kokoon for a ground-breaking global healthcare facility," said Mr. Solli.

Kokoon Global is developing a 470-acre land parcel on Gran Canaria, one of Spain's Canary Islands off the coast of Northern Africa, to build the world's first and largest medical and sports rehabilitation resort.

"Kokoon La Aldea" will feature a 400-bed hospital, two luxury 7-star-rated hotels with more than 400 suites, extensive sports facilities, ocean-side entertainment and recreation facilities – all designed for maximum amenity for the clientele and minimum impact on the environment.

ABOUT KOKOON GLOBAL

Kokoon Global Inc. is the holding company of Kokoon La Aldea, a planned world-first 7-star-rated medical and sports rehabilitations resort on Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain. T resort will include a hospital, a comprehensive sports rehab facility, including sports including soccer, and tennis.

SOURCE Kokoon Global Inc.