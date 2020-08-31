KittySpring takes Kickstarter by storm: Over $650K raised in only 5 weeks

KittySpring is a long-term investment in your cat's health. It ensures the fluffy's 2-day water supply, serving it from a large and shallow dish to deliver an enjoyable and whisker-safe drinking experience.

"One of the great things about KittySpring is that the reservoir is large, so you can go out to work safe in the knowledge that your cat will have plenty of water, even if medical problems mean they're drinking far more than normal!" says Dr Joanna Woodnutt, BVM ,BVS, BVMedSci, relief veterinarian and owner of the Veterinary Content Company.

Made from FDA and RoHS certified materials, KittySpring is also absolutely safe for your cat. Moreover, with stable support and a non-slip pad, the naughty paws will have a hard time flipping it over.

All these features along with the unique design have attracted the attention of top tier media such as New Atlas, GeekyGadgets, TrendHunter, Yanko Design and others.

Recently, considering the backers' requests for the glass dish, the company introduced the Glass Version of the fountain in addition to its original BPA-free Regular Version.

All this wouldn't be possible without a community of loyal backers who believed in the product and a dedicated team.

After its final week on Kickstarter, KittySpring will move to Indiegogo on September 4, 2020.

About Desimore Inc.

The Desimore Inc. team is composed of professionals who are also pet lovers and enthusiasts. With KittySpring, the team hopes to give cat parents the much-sought solution to their cats' hydration issues and save thousands of cats from potential diseases resulting from dehydration.

