K9art Launches the 'Adopt to Win' Award to Recognise Owners of Adopted Dogs and Encourage Adoptions

SLOVENJ GRADEC, Slovenia, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- K9art today launched a new award called "Adopt to Win". This initiative will award owners of adopted dogs with a personalized digital artwork of their adopted dog. K9art works closely with US animal rescue organizations in order to promote benefits of adopting abandoned dogs versus buying them from a breeder.

"Adopt to Win is K9art's contribution to making adoption the first choice when deciding for a dog," says Doris Stjepanovic, CEO at K9art. "We call upon every animal rescue organization, dog shelter or individual committed to saving abandoned dogs to join us."

Benefits of "Adopt to Win" award for dog rescue organizations:

Helps dog shelters increase their adoption success rate

Promotes the beauty of adopted dogs

It's free

Animal rescue organizations, dog shelters and individuals working with abandoned dogs can start including K9art's "Adopt to Win" banner to their website and into their welcome package for new dog owners. For more information on how to apply for "Adopt to Win" award, visit https://k9art.com/adopt-to-win

About K9art

K9art is specialized in painting custom dog portraits and supports saving abandoned animals worldwide. K9art.com website features one of the largest galleries of dog paintings in the world. K9art painters are educated artists and painters who give lectures on painting and drawing in schools and universities.

