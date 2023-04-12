Just in time for Earth Day: TÜV SÜD certifies sustainable and clean energy solution from Jackery with Carbon Footprint

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Living in harmony with nature: a theme of Earth Day (22 April 2023), on which the initiators want to give impetus for a greener way of life. The focus is on the potential for saving resources and energy in the way we live and work. As a pioneer of sustainable mobile power supply, Jackery has dedicated itself to this topic and offers portable solar solutions for the use of clean energy – whether on the road for camping and outdoor enthusiasts as well as on boats, in the allotment garden or as an emergency power supply for individual devices at home.

Go Green with Jackery Solar

The reduction of CO 2 and optimization of the ecological footprint in the fight against climate change not only play a role in the use of Jackery products, but also along the entire life and production path. TÜV SÜD confirms these efforts just in time for Earth Day and certifies the Solar Generator 2000 Pro with the "Product Carbon Footprint". Consisting of a powerful power station as a mobile power supply and the highly efficient, foldable solar module SolarSaga 200, the solar generator provides green electricity wherever you need it.

"The verification by TÜV SÜD confirms our efforts to save resources at all levels. We are proud of our contribution to environmental protection and follow our vision of providing access to green energy to as many people as possible," says Ricky Ma, Head of EMEA at Jackery: "The development of sustainable, clean energy solutions is our passion, focusing not only on optimizing the CO 2 balance of the users, but also on the continuous improvement of the ecological footprint within the entire product life cycle, including production."

As with the certified Solar Generator 2000 Pro, environmental considerations drive every new development from Jackery. This is also the case with the new Solar Generator 3000 Pro, which will be available on uk.jackery.com from 17 April 2023. The set consisting of the most powerful Jackery power station to date, the Explorer 3000 Pro, and two foldable 200 Watt solar panels, offers energy for all occasions thanks to 3024Wh and an output power of 3000 Watt.

Chance to win on Earth Day

Jackery wants to involve its customers even more in its commitment to sustainability and is launching a short survey on the topic of CO 2 reduction on 22 April at uk.jackery.com. This is not only about the sustainability efforts of the users – they can also vote for their favorite project, which they think should be promoted more. In addition, they will receive a Carbon Cut Pro Card to share on social media for a chance to win a Jackery Explorer 240 and a 100 pound voucher for the Jackery online store.

Jackery Technology GmbH

Hahnstraße 70, 60528 Frankfurt am Main

Nadine Konstanty, +4921173063360

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2051763/Earth_day_UK.jpg

SOURCE Jackery