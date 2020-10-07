Jellyfish Fuels Global Expansion With Two Latin America Acquisitions

Jellyfish expands reach in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia with the acquisitions of Reamp, and San Pancho

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jellyfish , a digital partner to the world's leading brands, has acquired Latin American digital media companies, Reamp and San Pancho , further expanding its presence in the region. The acquisition of the data-driven marketing players, who serve as tech partners and advisors to clients, marks another significant milestone in Jellyfish's journey to become the first choice global partner for any brand's digital requirements.

Jellyfish offers clients a globally consistent offering with localized capabilities across growing markets such as Latin America. For Reamp and San Pancho, Jellyfish will enhance current capabilities with its expanded tech stack and robust range of marketing capabilities. Reamp and San Pancho will be integrated into Jellyfish immediately.

Founded in 2010, Reamp established itself as a leader in programmatic marketing across Brazil. As one of the first partners of Google in Latin America, the company combines technologies, services and data to enhance marketing automation and digital campaign performance while identifying efficiencies for brands like Natura & Co., Sanofi, BP, and Facebook. Reamp became known for offering end-to-end solutions, transforming data collection, analysis and visualization into key pillars for data-driven decisions.

Founded in 2017, San Pancho leverages its full-funnel digital marketing capabilities, analytics expertise and certifications in Google marketing platforms to help brands efficiently operate a marketing technology stack and make data-driven decisions. Jellyfish will continue to drive marketing strategies in the region for brands San Pancho partners with including Walmart, Cemex, Home Depot, Tecnológico de Monterrey and Aeroméxico. In addition to its core team in Mexico City, San Pancho also operates in Colombia, which will be Jellyfish's first office in the country.

"As we continue to expand into the Latin America market, Reamp and San Pancho are crucial assets for the team in our quest to deliver digital transformation on a global scale. Both companies share the same core values as Jellyfish, have strong partnerships with Google and offer unparalleled expertise, which made joining forces an unequivocal fit," said Rob Pierre, CEO at Jellyfish. "In the last 15 years, we've made a commitment to ourselves and the industry to embrace new ways of doing things, which is why we're continually focused on sharpening and improving our operations, processes and our results. Our mission is to ensure that our clients have the resources needed to fully embrace digital transformation and reach heights they never imagined possible."

Reamp's team of 100 employees and San Pancho's team of 50 are now part of the unified Jellyfish team, which includes 1400 global employees operating as one. David Reck , Co-founder and Partner of Reamp, will become Managing Director of Jellyfish Brazil. San Pancho Co-founder, Ana Salinas , will lead Sales & Partnerships, while Hector Oseguera , Co-founder and Partner will serve as Managing Director for Jellyfish Mexico.

Jellyfish's expansion in Brazil and move into Mexico and Colombia follows the 2019 acquisitions of French company Tradelab, as well as Emmy award-winning creative agency Social Life, following a significant investment from Fimalac Group which brought the value of the combined entity to $647M.

About Jellyfish

Jellyfish is a digital partner to some of the world's leading brands including Uber, Ebay, Samsung, Spotify, Nestlé, Aviva Investors and UGG. Jellyfish represents a new kind of digital business, where agency services are combined with consultancy, training and cutting-edge technologies to deliver the best possible outcomes for clients.

Employing 1400 people across 32 offices globally, and with further expansion on the horizon, Jellyfish aims to be the first-choice global partner for any brand's digital requirements. Launched in 2005, Jellyfish has also grown to become one of a select few globally managed Google Marketing Partners.

Growing at an average of 45% per annum consistently over the last eight years, Jellyfish is proud to be at the forefront of the global digital economy.

