James and James Launches New Tools That Could Save Retailers Thousands

NORTHAMPTON, England, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eCommerce fulfilment company, James and James, has launched new tools that could help online retailers save thousands in storage costs and generate new revenue from excess stock.

Drawing on inventory management best practice, James and James has incorporated ABC analysis into ControlPort – its award-winning, cloud-based order fulfilment software. This allows online retailers that use its fulfilment services to better segment their inventory.

James Hyde, CEO and Co-founder of James and James Fulfilment, explains: "As part of our new Inventory Health Dashboard, our clients can now determine how many of their products are making up the top 70% of their sales (green), followed by the next 20% (amber) and the last 10% (red). This enables them to identify stock that isn't selling well but is still incurring storage costs."

ControlPort now also provides clients with valuable insights into the age of the inventory they store with James and James. This means that retailers can understand how many of their products are over six or 12 months old – and take steps to sell them before storage costs impact their bottom line.

James Hyde continues: "We're a fulfilment house, not a storage company – we excel at getting fast-moving products to consumers, not storing pallets for the long term. We want to do everything we can to help our clients be more robust and profitable. If money is tied up in inventory, then it's costing businesses money which means they're not making as much profit as their competitors."

With peak season fast approaching, James Hyde believes that "getting your house in order" now could mean a far more profitable fourth quarter. He continues: "By identifying slow-moving lines, retailers can run discount promotions to help sell the products. Every day you have these products in stock is another day where you're paying for storage – reduce waste now and you could be saving or even making thousands."

For those retailers looking to maximise Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas sales in 2019, James and James' 'Plan for Peak' whitepaper is full of advice and available to download now .

