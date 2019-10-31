International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference opened on October 30th

XINGYI, China, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference kicked off in the Qianxinan of Guizhou Province on October 30th. Over 1,200 guests from China, the United States, Britain, Hungary, South Korea, Thailand, Japan and other countries and regions were invited to attend this two-day event. The former Prime Minister of France and President of the International Mountain Tourism Alliance Dominique De Villepin spoke at the opening ceremony.

The International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference has been successfully held for four consecutive years since 2015. The theme of this year's conference is "Enjoy Harmony between Man and Nature -- Integrated Development of Culture, Tourism and Healthcare."



The conference is hosting 55 various events including the Mountain Tourism Sports Equipment Industry Expo, the Guizhou Hot Spring Tourism Industry Matchmaking Symposium, the Colorful Guizhou Tour, the China-Japan-Korea TV Producers Forum, and the International Mountain Outdoor Sports Competition.



At the same time, Qianxinan is collecting the image design of "BUYI EMBROIDERS" through online voting. The selected image will be appeared in upcoming "International Mountain Tourism Competition" in Qianxinan.



The International Mountain Tourism and Outdoor Sports Conference has become an important window to showcase the mountain tourism resources, outdoor sports development and tourism poverty alleviation experience in Guizhou, China and overseas. It is a high-end platform for China's mountain tourism and outdoor sports to exchange and cooperate internationally.



The Qianxinan area of Guizhou Province consists of the most extensive karst mountainous area in the world. It is rich in karst peak forests, plateau lakes, waterfalls, canyons, ground seams, sinkholes, alpine grasslands, and other key landforms that are suitable for outdoor sports and mountain tourism.



In recent years, the Qianxinan of Guizhou has been catching up with the rise of fitness boom and concentrating on developing various outdoor sports events such as hiking, bicycles, off-road vehicles, wild fishing, rafting, etc. It inspired the China Bicycle League and China Hot Air Balloon Club League Qinglong Station, the 24th Road Rally, and other high-end sports events. It continues to enrich the mountain tourism connotation, to promote travel, and to advocate the integration of culture, sports, and tourism industry. This area is currently aiming to speed up the construction of international mountain tourism destinations and national mountain tourism demonstration zones.



The 7th "China Wanfenglin Summit on Beautiful Villages" is also being held during this conference. Qianxinan Guizhou has been a host of this event for six consecutive years since 2013. The main intentions of this event are to focus on rural residents' livelihood, advocating new eco-tourism models, and promoting local economic and social development.



