INTERCURE: CANNDOC signs strategic distribution agreement with S.L.E. of TEVA Pharmaceuticals

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InterCure (TASE: INCR), announced that subsidiary Canndoc has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Salomon, Levin, Elstein (S.L.E.,) which is owned by Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries (NYSE: and TASE: TEVA).

Under terms of the agreement, S.L.E. will distribute Canndoc's GMP products to pharma clients, including hospitals, health maintenance organizations (HMOs) and all pharmacies in Israel, including pharmacy chains. In the future, as regulatory approvals allow, S.L.E. will provide logistics capability for exporting Canndoc's products to countries that support regulations for the sale and distribution of cannabis products for medical use.

S.L.E. is one of Israel's leading companies for providing health logistics services and distributes products from dozens of local and international companies. S.L.E. is licensed by the Israeli Ministry of Health, and also holds a GDP distribution license.

"Our agreement with S.L.E., Israel's leading company in distributing medical products, creates a complete supporting platform for supplying Canndoc's GMP products to any location in Israel and for countries with similar regulations," said Canndoc's Chairman Ehud Barak. "Through its S.L.E. partnership, Canndoc has aligned itself with one of the most prominent pharmaceutical companies in the world, for the distribution of cannabis-based medical treatments to countries that recognize the value of these medicines for people in need."

S.L.E. CEO Aviad Bossi adds, "The agreement brings together our well-established pharmaceutical distribution network with Canndoc's high quality medical cannabis industry presence and market leadership. Beyond the operations in Israel, this agreement will provide Canndoc significant logistical capabilities that can support Canndoc's exporting operations from Israel."

The distribution agreement is set for a 3-year term and includes a mechanism for automatic extension periods of two years each.

Canndoc is one of the first licensed producers, with its GMP-approved medical cannabis Rx products being sold in pharmacies. The engagement in this distribution agreement will broaden Canndoc's ability to distribute GMP products to its patients within the S.L.E. pharmacy network throughout Israel. In addition, S.L.E. will provide Canndoc significant logistical capabilities in the future supporting Canndoc's ability to export its products to countries with consistent regulation for the sale and distribution of cannabis products for medical use.

About InterCure and Canndoc:

InterCure is the first public company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange to hold a valid and permanent license for the entire medical cannabis value chain through its 100% ownership in Canndoc. Canndoc is an Israeli medical cannabis producer, licensed by the Israeli Ministry of Health since 2008. Canndoc is a leading pioneer in the research, cultivation, processing and distribution of pharma-grade cannabis-based products to licensed patients, hospitals, physicians, research and governmental organizations. Canndoc is focused on pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and is conducting R&D programs and clinical trials in its genetics. Canndoc is experienced in climatized greenhouse cultivation and has developed a unique production method for pharma-grade cannabis which is scalable and profitable, with expertise in all links of the value chain to the end-products. Canndoc operates two sites in Northern and Southern Israel, as well as joint ventures for cultivation and distribution in European Union and Canada. The Government of Israel approved the export of medical cannabis in January 2019. Visit https://www.canndoc-pharma.com/

In addition, to its 100% ownership of Canndoc, InterCure holds two other biotech investments: i) 12.27% stake in Regenera, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a novel drug for neurological disorders currently at Phase 3 clinical trial in NAION after receiving FDA Fast Track designation and ii) 8.88% stake in Novellus, a Jerusalem based company, developing a novel technology for precision oncology therapies.

About S.L.E.:

S.L.E. is one of the leading providers of logistics solutions in the healthcare field in Israel and is wholly owned by Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries. Since it was established in 1901, the company has become a leading player in the Israeli healthcare market and has made a significant change in the availability of drugs, improving the lives of countless patients.

In 2011, S.L.E. opened their new logistics center in Shoham, Israel, one of the largest and most advanced logistic centers in the world for the storage and transportation of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. The new center enables us to provide excellent and uncompromising service to local and global pharmaceutical companies, positioning us at the forefront of the logistics arena within the Israeli healthcare system. S.L.E. supplies one out of four prescriptions in Israel.

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the risk factors section of the prospectus used in connection with the Company's initial public offering. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Related Links

https://www.canndoc-pharma.com



SOURCE Canndoc