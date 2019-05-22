INTELLIWORX to Launch Global Public Cloud Service With OnApp

Australian MSP achieves global coverage using OnApp's unique compute cloud federation

LONDON, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnApp has announced that INTELLIWORX has chosen the OnApp Cloud Management Platform for a new global public cloud service aimed at software developers, small businesses and enterprise IT departments. INTELLIWORX is a leading managed services provider to the SMB and mid-market in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom: the company is deploying OnApp at its datacenters in London and Sydney, and using OnApp's network of wholesale compute infrastructure (the OnApp Federation) to offer its customers global scale and geographic reach. A roll-out of OnApp to Intelliworx datacenters in New Zealand is also planned for 2020.

OnApp is a complete cloud management solution for MSPs, Telcos and hosting providers. INTELLIWORX chose the OnApp Cloud Management Platform for its metering and billing flexibility, secure multi-tenant self-service and included 24x7 support, as well as its unique Federation capability. The new INTELLIWORX service gives customers a fast and easy way to move applications to a secure public cloud, using locations that best suit their latency and data sovereignty requirements, and complements the company's existing range of managed cloud and managed IT services.

"It's been our ambition to launch our own public cloud service for some time, but it was only when we discovered OnApp that it became simple and affordable for our customers, and for us," said Shane Maher, Managing Director of INTELLIWORX. "OnApp is designed for MSPs, their customer support is excellent, and the OnApp Federation gives us a real competitive advantage: we can offer a wide range of compute locations to our customers through a single portal. We're already winning business from clients looking for a more flexible and cost-effective alternative to AWS, and with the support of OnApp, and the global reach of the Federation, we're looking forward to a bright future."

"It's been great working with Shane and the INTELLIWORX team," said Jerry Mumford, Sales Director at OnApp. "By launching its own public cloud, INTELLIWORX has broadened its service portfolio and can now offer customers a unique alternative to vanilla cloud services. MSPs grow by adapting to the changing needs of the market, and being able to offer solutions for a wide range of customer use cases. Whether that's public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud or CDN, OnApp can help."

More information: https://onapp.com/2019/05/22/intelliworx-public-cloud-onapp-cloud-management-platform

Related Links

https://onapp.com



SOURCE OnApp