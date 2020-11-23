Industry Representatives Call on Government to Support the Energy Research Accelerator in the Comprehensive Spending Review

NOTTINGHAM, England, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A number of prominent industry representatives have called on Government to support the Energy Research Accelerator in the upcoming Comprehensive Spending Review. In an open letter addressed to the Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer, the group stated:

"We, the undersigned members of the Energy Research Accelerator (ERA) Industrial Advisory Board, supported by the Midlands Engine Partnership, welcome the Government's commitment to supporting Covid-recovery green jobs as set out in the 10 point plan on the 18th November. We call on the Chancellor of the Exchequer to support our submission to the Comprehensive Spending Review (CSR), which is set to create over 7,000 green jobs and deliver over £1.5 billion in GVA.

"We encourage the Government to support energy innovation, Covid-recovery green jobs, the drive to achieve net-zero emissions and the levelling-up agenda by backing ERA's vital work. Without this support there is a risk that the UK could fall behind other countries on developing low carbon energy technologies, tackling climate change, green jobs and growth.

"The Energy Research Accelerator brings together nine Midlands research intensive organisations and a research community of nearly 1,500 researchers, with a mission to deliver regional impact in energy and interconnected systems. ERA has already created 23 new research facilities, helped to create green jobs, develop skills and support over 1,000 SMEs.

"The plans for the next phase of ERA's work have the support of over 35 businesses and will focus on innovation in six areas: energy storage; decarbonising heat; system simulation, data, digital and informatics; integrating resource recovery with energy production; alternative fuels; and low-carbon transportation. We call on the Government to support ERA's work on energy innovation, which will be good for the environment, good for the UK economy and good for business."

The open letter was signed by Philip Sharman, Chair of ERA's Industrial Advisory Board, along with Nina Skorupska, Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology (REA); Damien Hawke, Cadent Gas; John Hartley, Centrica Business Solutions; Ben Watts, Engie UK; Paul Beasley, Siemens and Charles Malissard, WSP. Details on ERA's plans are included here: https://www.era.ac.uk/

