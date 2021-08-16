Industrial Automation And Control Systems Market Worth $288.93 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial automation and control systems market size is expected to reach USD 288.93 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The proliferation of digitized industrial solutions is paving the way for the growth of the industry globally. Manufacturing and healthcare facilities are heavily investing in the deployment of automation technologies to streamline and simplify their everyday operations.

Key Insights & Findings:

The market participants are primarily focused on implementing strategies such as partnerships, new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansions to stay competitive in the market

Growing investments and ongoing developments in the manufacturing sector are anticipated to propel the growth of the market. Industries such as automotive, aerospace, and heavy engineering are increasingly digitalizing and transforming their manufacturing processes

The market is witnessing a tremendous surge in the adoption of industrial robots to attain accuracy and precision in the production processes. The segment is expected to register a CAGR exceeding 11.0% from 2021 to 2028

End users across the Middle East and Africa are making continuous investments to upgrade their traditional manufacturing facilities and adopt advanced automation practices, driving the adoption of industrial automation across the region

Read 130 page research report, "Industrial Automation And Control Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Industrial Robots, Control Valves), By Control System (DCS, PLC, SCADA), By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The discovery of new crude oil reserves and growing need for enhanced security and safety standards in oil refineries are driving the demand for Distributed Control System (DCS) in the oil and gas industry. Additionally, the manufacturing and water and wastewater industries are widely adopting SCADA systems owing to their benefits, such as scalability and reliability.

The prevalence of Industry 4.0 has given rise to substantial opportunities for market participants engaged in offering automation, robotics, intelligent control systems, and IIoT technologies to the manufacturing sector. Leading automation control system companies incorporate advanced technologies in their product offerings to help users simplify their daily activities. Additionally, companies are focused on innovating industry-specific customized solutions to reduce production costs, optimize efficiency with adequate resources, and standardize operations.

The spread of the COVID-19 virus had resulted in partial or complete closures of manufacturing facilities in several countries, halting the production for a prolonged duration. The crippling impact of the pandemic highlighted critical gaps in the manufacturing sector. Nevertheless, companies are rebuilding their sustainability plans and re-inventing their supply chain models by exploring automation possibilities to reduce the future impact of the crisis on the production lines. While in the pre-COVID era, automation was seen as a means to achieve cost reduction, innovation, and customer visibility, its purpose has now shifted to survival and damage limitation. According to Cairn, an Indian oil & gas plant, automation and digitization have helped the company to recover its daily production of 1.6 lakh barrels against 1.8 lakh barrels with less than one-third of its workforce, due to stringent quarantine measures.

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial automation and control systems market based on component, control system, vertical, and region:

Industrial Automation And Control Systems Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

HMI



Industrial Robots



Control Valves



Sensors



Others

Industrial Automation And Control System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

DCS



PLC



SCADA



Others

Industrial Automation And Control Systems Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

Aerospace & Defense



Automotive



Chemical



Energy & Utilities



Food & Beverage



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Mining & Metal



Oil & Gas



Transportation



Others

Industrial Automation And Control Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Latin America





Brazil





Mexico



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of Industrial Automation And Control Systems Market

ABB

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

Check out more studies related to automation, conducted by Grand View Research:

Discrete Automation Market – Global discrete automation market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to growing demand for manufacturing in emerging markets. Rising demand for custom configured products along with several asset lifecycle management initiatives.

– Global discrete automation market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to growing demand for manufacturing in emerging markets. Rising demand for custom configured products along with several asset lifecycle management initiatives. Robotic Process Automation Market – Global robotic process automation market size was valued at USD 1.57 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.8% from 2021 to 2028. A shift in company business operations due to the pandemic-induced work-from-home situation is expected to favor market growth.

– Global robotic process automation market size was valued at in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.8% from 2021 to 2028. A shift in company business operations due to the pandemic-induced work-from-home situation is expected to favor market growth. Industrial Internet Of Things Market – Global industrial internet of things market size was valued at USD 216.13 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8% from 2021 to 2028. The aggressive rate of IIoT adoption in line with the advances in technology and the easing availability of affordable sensors and processors, which can facilitate real-time access to information, is expected to drive growth

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Sensors & Controls Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.