Increase Your Interpersonal Impact and Influence with World-renowned Workshop

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, Designed Learning is bringing their time-tested, internationally recognized Flawless Consulting Workshops to London.

The two-day workshop will be held Tuesday, February 4 – Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Wallacespace, St. Pancras.

"We are thrilled to be coming to London to better serve our UK and European clients, and to provide the opportunity to experience the power of Flawless Consulting," said Pat Smith, CEO, Designed Learning.

The workshops, based on Peter Block's bestselling book, Flawless Consulting: A Guide to Getting Your Expertise Used , will guide participants as they learn the following:

The skills of relationship-building and influencing others

How to work in a trusting partnership role with clients and colleagues

How to develop commitments with clients and colleagues through skilled contracting

The ability to assertively express your needs for a successful partnership

How to identify and manage various resistance styles while consolidating relationships

How to negotiate more effectively with clients and colleagues to avoid no-win situations

Registration is still open for those looking to attend.

About Designed Learning:

Designed Learning is a worldwide training consultant that supports persons and organizations in their search to increase the impact and influence they have on others. For forty years, more than one million people from hundreds of organizations around the world have experienced and benefited from their exclusive Flawless Consulting Workshops.

Related Links

https://designedlearning.com



SOURCE Designed Learning