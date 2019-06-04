Incessant Technologies and RuleTek, NIIT Technologies Companies Receive Pega Partner Award 2019 for 'Excellence in Growth and Delivery'

LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Incessant Technologies and RuleTek, NIIT Technologies' companies today announced that they have been recognized with "Partner Excellence in Growth and Delivery" award by Pegasystems Inc. the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises. Incessant and RuleTek were presented with the award today at the annual PegaWorld conference held in Las Vegas.

The award marks the second consecutive Pega Partner Award win for the companies, recognizing their commitment to driving thought leadership through Pega Community engagement and overall delivery excellence. Incessant, RuleTek and Pega have been working together for over a decade to accelerate mutual clients' digital transformation journeys by driving business value worldwide.

"We are proud to have been recognized as a Pega Partner Award recipient," said Sreekanth Lapala, EVP & Global Business Head, NIIT Incessant Pvt Ltd. (erstwhile Incessant Technologies Pvt. Ltd). The power of Pega Platform to drive end-to-end customer engagement, combined with our deep thought leadership and delivery excellence is enabling us to provide unmatched expertise to our clients to achieve their digital process automation goals and revolutionize their customer's experience."

"Incessant and RuleTek continue to grow rapidly within our Pega community and have an integral role within Pega's business, helping our clients on their digital transformation journeys," said Ken Nicolson, Vice President, Global Alliances, Pegasystems. "We are pleased to honor Incessant and RuleTek in recognition of its commitment to driving thought leadership through Pega Community engagement and overall delivery excellence."

About NIIT Technologies Ltd.

NIIT Technologies is a leading global IT solutions organization, enabling its clients to transform at the intersect of unparalleled domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. The Company focuses on three key verticals: Banking and financial services, Insurance, Travel and Transportation. This domain strength is combined with leading-edge capabilities in Data & Analytics, Automation, Cloud, and Digital.

With over 10,000 employees serving clients across Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia, NIIT Technologies fosters a culture that promotes innovation and constantly seeks to find new yet simple ways to add value for its clients.

Learn more about NIIT Technologies at www.niit-tech.com.

About Incessant & RuleTek

The Digital Process Transformation Practice from NIIT Technologies, is powered by its two specialist subsidiaries – Incessant & RuleTek – who bring unmatched expertise in assisting global organizations to achieve their digital process automation goals and revolutionize their customer's experience.

Incessant and RuleTek are one of the largest 'Pure Play' BPM Services Vendor, specializing only in this field. With experience of over 300 successful customer implementations and a suite of Pega Platform productivity solutions, they deliver signiﬁcant value to customers in Insurance, Banking & Financial Services, Government, Manufacturing and Travel.

