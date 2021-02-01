In Honor of American Heart Month, Lipton & The Singing Surgeons Release Cover Album "Put A Little Love in Your Heart"

Available on all major streaming platforms, the album features covers of classic songs including "Heartbeat Song" by Kelly Clarkson, "Put A Little Love In Your Heart" by Jackie DeShannon, "Listen To Your Heart" by Roxette, and "You'll Be In My Heart" by Phil Collins.

The doctors, who met at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, touched the hearts of healthcare workers and people around the world for their uplifting cover song performances in the early weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, their "Music Is Medicine" album earned them a spot on the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart.

"Dr. Robinson and I are excited to partner with Lipton to use the power of music to encourage people to care for their hearts," said Dr. Elvis. "We believe music is best when it has meaning—and this message is personally important to me. When I was eleven, my grandmother passed away from a heart attack. This family history paired with being a physician makes heart health a priority in my life."

"As surgeons, it's so fulfilling to work with patients every day and help them heal," said Dr. Robinson. "Music is another way we give people hope and inspire one another to care about our collective wellbeing."

According to the latest statistics from the American Heart Association, nearly half of all adults in the U.S. (48%) have cardiovascular disease, which remains the number one cause of death in the country. "At Lipton, we want to raise awareness of the prevalence of heart disease and remind people that taking care of their hearts can be simple," said Laraine Miller, President Unilever Tea Americas. "We love that we've been able to come together with Dr. Elvis and Dr. Robinson to reimagine classic songs that will help encourage people to take care of themselves and those around them."

One simple, delicious way to care for your heart is to drink unsweetened Lipton Green or Black Tea, either hot or iced. Lipton Green and Black Teas have no added sugar, are hydrating, and contain about 150mg and 170mg of flavonoids per serving, respectively. Flavonoids are natural dietary compounds, which have been associated with heart health benefits.

As a proud sponsor of the American Heart Association's Life is Why® campaign1, and in honor of the release of "Put A Little Love In Your Heart," Lipton will be making a donation to the American Heart Association.

Stream "Put A Little Love In Your Heart" now on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and anywhere you listen to music.

1 The American Heart Association's relationship is limited to Unsweetened Lipton Black Tea and Green Tea.

