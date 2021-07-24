Important Supermarket Chain In South America Stops Selling Unilever Ice Cream Due To Boycott Against Israel

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- El Rosado Group, which owns one of the largest supermarket chain in Ecuador with over 180 stores around the country, has taken the decision to withdraw from all it's businesses all ice cream manufactured by Unilever, joining the initiative of other supermarkets around the world against the unfair boycott of this multinational against some Jews in Israel.

About El Rosado Group: