Human Times shares new HR media intelligence tool with Josh Bersin Academy members

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a timely new partnership, The Human Times is granting Josh Bersin Academy members free access to its new World of Work global HR media intelligence tool.

World of Work contains over 30,000 summaries of the latest workforce-related news and trends as reported daily across more than 200 respected international news outlets, including Bloomberg, Wall St Journal, Washington Post, Forbes, Fortune, BBC News, The Economist, Financial Times, Reuters, Personnel Today, The Times of India, South Morning China Post, The Sydney Morning Herald, Le Monde/Le Figaro, Bild, and Die Welt. The database is updated daily, with around 150 new stories added each week.

Subscribers can conduct an unlimited number of searches using various criteria, compile annotated reports for sharing with colleagues and clients by email and use the database to generate tailored news for delivery through their own internal and external networks.

"We couldn't have a more fitting partner than the Josh Bersin Academy, whose raison d'etre is to connect HR professionals with the latest thinking in a single place," commented Richard Phelps, founder of Human Times. "The real-life examples and data contained in hard news stories help HR professionals win arguments, affect change and inform better HR decision making at this time of radical disruption."

"We are delighted to make this important resource available to our members. Now, more than ever, it is important that HR professionals stay up-to-the-minute on the economy, workforce trends, and major employer initiatives around the world." said Josh Bersin, dean of the Josh Bersin Academy. "The World of Work database gives HR professionals the ability to search for news related to today's most relevant topics, such as employment, leadership, diversity or compensation and filter by date, region, or industry sector. It's an important source of news that I use every week."

A standard subscription to the World of Work is valued at £235 (or approximately $300).

Each story in World of Work is categorized by date, industry, source, region and country. For speedy research through an HR lens, stories are also tagged by over 50 HR topics – including productivity, diversity, employment law, learning and development, HR technology, coronavirus, talent management, remuneration, recruitment, analytics, future of work, wellbeing and HR function.

Since 2016, Human Times news summaries have informed and inspired HR professionals and business leaders across the globe. This unrivalled news archive has become World of Work – the world's leading HR media intelligence database. In addition, the Human Times offers four free daily news digests covering North America, the United Kingdom and Europe, the Middle East, and Scandanavia. For more information, visit https://human-times.com/

The Josh Bersin Academy, the world's home for HR, is the first global development academy for HR and talent professionals and a transformation solution for HR organizations. The Academy, which currently has approximately 11,000 members, offers content-rich online programs, a carefully curated library of tools and resources, and a global community that helps HR and talent professionals stay current on the trends and practices needed to drive organizational success in the modern world of work.

The Academy currently offers ten programs: People as a Competitive Advantage; Performance Management Reimagined; The Agile Learning Organization; The HR Technology Workshop; Wellbeing at Work; People Analytics; Voices, Values and HR; and The Remote Work Bootcamp. Programs are added on a continual basis; the new Resilience Workshop will be launched in September. Memberships are available to individuals, HR teams, and entire HR organizations.

The Academy is created in partnership with Nomadic Learning, a company specializing in integrated digital learning solutions to help individuals adopt new ways of working and transform functions, organizations and businesses. For details and to join, visit www.bersinacademy.com

