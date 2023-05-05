Hozpitality.com announces Hozpitality's Best 30 Sales and Marketing Power list in Dubai, recognizing 30 Most Popular Leaders in the Middle East

Hozpitality's Best is a list of 30 Most Popular Sales & Marketing Leaders, based on the votes received online and on how popular the nominee is among their co-workers, colleagues, teams, suppliers, partners, and friends.

DUBAI, UAE, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales and Marketing leaders play a crucial role in driving revenue and profitability for their organizations. They are the key players in ensuring that their teams strike a balance between increasing revenue and profitability while being cost-effective. As skilled leaders, they exhibit exceptional efficiency, leadership, and management skills, making them the captains of their respective sales and marketing teams.

Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group, expressed his pride in the launch of the inaugural list and congratulated the winners: "We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the top 30 Sales and Marketing Leaders in the Middle East. We recognize their unwavering commitment and tireless efforts, which have earned them a well-deserved spot on our esteemed list. We applaud their outstanding achievements and wish them continued success in their future endeavours."

The third edition of 'Hozpitality's Best 30' recognizes and honors an additional 10 outstanding Sales and Marketing leaders in the Middle East. Vandana Bhatt, Managing Director of Hozpitality Group, emphasized that, "This list showcases the 30 most highly respected Sales and Marketing Leaders and highlights 10 more who deserve recognition for their exceptional skills and valuable contributions to the hospitality industry in the Middle East."

Hozpitality Group received nominations from leading hospitality establishments for 'Hozpitality's Best 30'. After a rigorous 30-day voting process, this digital publication officially recognizes the deserving winners. Hozpitality Group is thrilled to present the complete profiles of all the winners on our website, highlighting their outstanding achievements and contributions to the industry.

"We extend our warmest congratulations to all the winners of 'Hozpitality's Best 30', and express our sincere gratitude to everyone who participated in the voting process. Your active involvement made this recognition possible, and we are grateful for your support. At Hozpitality Group, we remain committed to our mission of acknowledging and celebrating the exceptional talent within the hospitality industry, and we look forward to continuing to do so in the future," added Vandana.

Here is the list of 30 Best Most Popular Sales and Marketing Winners (in alphabetical order):

Adil Aitlahri, Director of Sales, Kempinski Hotel Muscat

Ahmed Abdraboh, Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing, Fairmont Dubai, Fairmont Ajman and Fairmont Fujairah

Ali Ozbay, Regional Director Marketing Communications - Gulf Region, Rixos Hotels

Annelise Berthon, Senior Manager Brand PR India, Middle East & Africa and South East Asia & Korea, IHG Hotels and Resorts

Chris Moraes, Cluster Director of Sales, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel | ibis Styles Jumeira

Cyrine EL KLIFI, Cluster Marketing Manager, Grand Mercure & Ibis Styles Dubai Airport

Djaja Marie S. Pastor, Cluster Sales & Marketing Manager, Novotel, Ibis & Adagio Fujairah

Giacomo Ucelli, Director of Sales & Marketing, Aloft Abu Dhabi Hotel

Glaiza Raposas, Marketing Manager, voco Bonnington Dubai

Hiten Umrania, Associate Director Marketing & Films, Zee Entertainment Middle East FZ LLC

Jan Siddiqi, Cluster Director of Sales, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel & Coral Beach

Jayadev Nakka, Assistant Director of PR & Marketing, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi

Karishma Chopra, Director of Marketing and PR, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Malek Fakhro, Commercial Director, Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences

Matt Roberts, Director of Customer Experience MEA & India, UNOX Middleeast DMCC

Mayda Solatre, Cluster Executive Assistant Manager in-charge of Sales & Marketing, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman

Moataz Desouki, Director of Sales & Marketing, Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers

Mohamed Afifi, Assistant Director of Sales, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort

Mohamed Taher, Director of Strategic Sales and Events, Palazzo Versace Dubai

Mohammad Daud Ali, Head of Sales & Marketing, Avis Rent a Car

Nuran Kilani, Director of Sales & Marketing, The Tower Plaza Hotel Dubai

Ossama Charrouf, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Jannah Hotels & Resorts

Paromita Ohri, Director Marketing & Communications, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Prasanth Janarthanan, Director of Sales and Marketing, Millennium Place Barsha Heights

Priyanka Kapoor, Group Director Sales, Marketing, Branding, Communications; Sr. Regional Director EMEA and India at Swiss-Belhotel Int

Rawaa Theeb, Marketing Manager, Soul Hospitality LLC

Robert Nicolas, Director of Sales & Marketing, The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah

Salim Lakdawala, Head of Marketing and E-commerce, R Hotels

Sam Dulka, Associate Vice President, Marketing, Dubai Economy and Tourism

Zakaria Abdelhai, Cluster Marketing Manager, Central Hotels & Resorts

"Our heartfelt congratulations to those whose names appear on the list of the 10 most Commended Sales and Marketing Leaders in the Middle East," said Raj.

Commended Sales and Marketing Leaders in Middle East (in alphabetical order):

Aafrin Shaikh, Marketing and Communications Manager, The H Dubai

Alex Simmons, Marketing Director, 4 Front Hospitality

Cecilia Natalia Hage, Marketing & Public Relations Manager, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

Julio Rafael, Head of Marketing, Capital Motion

Laxmi Soundalge, Sales & Marketing Manager, Asha's Restaurants International LLC.

Maria Madara Venclova, PR & Marketing Manager, Ajman Hotel Managed By Blazon Hotels

Moritz Frings, EAM Sales & Marketing, Grand Hyatt Dubai

Shayne Marie Monasterio, Cluster PR & Marketing Manager, Wyndham Dubai Deira, Days Hotel by Wyndham Dubai Deira, Super 8 by Wyndham Dubai Deira

Sherif Amin, Asst. Director of Sales, TIME Grand Plaza Hotel

"Called Hozpitality's Best, the list recognizes and celebrates the region's 30 Most Popular Hospitality Professionals. The list celebrates some of the superstars from the hotel industry's most important departments, including, Procurement, F&B, Culinary, Engineering, Housekeeping, Rooms Division, Finance, and more," Raj said.

