Harp Miner New Mining Rigs Boast High Hash Rate Power

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitHarp Group Limtied (www.BitHarp.com), an experienced manufacturer of crypto mining hardware, is rapidly emerging as a trusted name amongst individuals looking to make a profit by mining cryptocurrencies at home. The company's recently launched products Lyre Miner and Harp Miner are characterized by low heat and noise generation and can be placed anywhere, making them perfectly suited for home use. Also, users can start using these pre-configured mining rigs just by plugging in, choosing the preferred coin, and entering the pool data.

One of the key attributes of Lyre Miner and Harp Miner is the ability of these products to generate quick return on investment. This objective has been achieved by the products by delivering extremely high hash rate power for mining. Hash rate is a general measure of the processing power of crypto mining rigs. A higher hash rate means increased opportunity for cryptocurrency mining and receiving block reward. Moreover, Lyre Miner and Harp Miner support profitability with their low energy consumption.

The hash rate powers delivered by Lyre Miner and Harp Miner are mentioned below.

Bitcoin: 335 TH/s (Lyre Miner) & 2000 TH/s (Harp Miner)

Litecoin: 55 GH/s (Lyre Miner) & 300 GH/s (Harp Miner)

Ethereum: 14 GH/s (Lyre Miner) & 75 GH/s (Harp Miner)

Dash: 9 TH/s (Lyre Miner) & 50 TH/s (Harp Miner)

"BitHarp is one of the earliest companies in this market to create products that are suitable for casual crypto enthusiasts mining from their home without much knowledge or experience," said Daniel Cox, Engineering Director from BitHarp. "Lyre Miner and Harp Miner were designed to make crypto mining easy and affordable for them. It is a great pleasure for us to see many beginners earning profits using BitHarp mining rigs from home."

To find out more about Lyre Miner and Harp Miner, please visit https://www.bitharp.com/

About BitHarp

BitHarp is a New Zealand based cryptocurrency manufacturer of the most high-performance and flexible Mining rigs built with the goal of making mining easier and more profitable for investors.

