Happier Customers: Colt DCS Chooses Huawei's UPS

500 million status updates, 300 billion emails, and 5 billion searches point to the truth: the big data era is already here. Data centers, of course, lie at the heart of digital activity and, today, are more important than ever — simply put, the cloud depends on them. As a result, providers that design, build, and operate data center facilities are often considered as the "heartbeat" driving the digital revolution.

Colt DCS: Focusing on the Customer Experience

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS) is a multinational hyperscale data center solutions provider, with numerous sites located across Europe and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

With over 25 years of industry experience, Colt DCS has long been a trusted partner to some of the world's largest and most successful global enterprises.



Built in some of the world's largest metropolitan cities, Colt DCS's hyperscale sites are perfectly situated to complement and support customer connectivity needs, from access to other highly connected data centers in close proximity, to providing routes to available key carrier hotels, or access to various fiber routes for the very best fiber connections.

Colt DCS is 100% carrier, cloud, and Internet exchange neutral, which allows customers to benefit from better cost efficiencies, improved redundancy, optimal uptime, and multi-cloud access available on demand.

With the ability to cater to large capacity and power requirements, customers of Colt DCS have the freedom to scale up or down as their Information Technology (IT) infrastructural needs evolve with demand.

Colt DCS strives to be environmentally and socially responsible too, using renewable energy where possible to power many of its hyperscale data centers, in turn giving customers the most cost efficient and reliable offerings, but also supporting their sustainability targets.

Offering the full package — from consultation, design, and build through to operations and post-project service management — Colt DCS's vision is to be the most trusted and customer-centric data center operator.

Huawei: A Strong Partner of Colt DCS

Huawei, a similarly customer-centric multinational enterprise, has extensive experience in the data center facility field. In 2017, Colt DCS first cooperated with Huawei at its North London data center. Since then, Colt DCS has established a strong partnership with Huawei, enabling it to collaborate on a number of data center projects across the UK, Japan, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. In those projects, Huawei's UPS5000 series products have been adopted with other Colt DCS partner solutions to collectively help deliver nearly 100 MVA.

Huawei's modular Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) is stable, efficient, and reliable, which ensures timely project delivery. In addition, Operations and Maintenance (O&M) is simplified, only involving the online replacement of faulty modules, which is very important in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic when there is a need to reduce physical contact. Integral to its UPS solutions, Huawei has many cutting-edge products, such as intelligent lithium-ion batteries, temperature control, and management systems, which can bring much greater value to customers, too.

Outlook for the Future

With the global growth of data driven technologies, mobile traffic, and cloud computing, Colt DCS is continuing to develop its hyperscale data center solutions across Europe and APAC.

As it works toward meeting the capacity, security, and sustainability requirements of its hyperscale data center clients, it will continue to work with multiple partners including Huawei, to pursue its customer-centric focus and create more value for end-users.

For more information, please visit https://e.huawei.com/en/case-studies/industries/isp/2021/colt-dcs-huawei-ups

