Grazitti Interactive Makes Headway to Crest Tier Within Salesforce Partner Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grazitti Interactive, a global digital services provider, announced that they have been promoted to the next tier of partnership – Crest Tier (Previously known as Gold Tier) within the competitive Salesforce Partner Program.

Acknowledging the update, Alok Ramsisaria—the CEO, Grazitti Interactive, said, "This is another milestone in our journey of delivering excellence and value that began in 2008.

"With our experience, expertise, and business perspective, we've enabled numerous customers across industries to boost business growth and revenue with Salesforce.

"It strengthens our status as a go-to partner for Salesforce services. And it is a reflection of the team's dedication and investment in providing exceptional CX and accelerating DX initiatives through the services and solutions we offer. I'm thankful to our customers for being with us on this journey and look forward to delivering scalable, strategic solutions with Salesforce. With the Summit tier status now in our sights, this accreditation is just the beginning of our journey."

"This advancement from Ridge to Crest tier highlights Grazitti's performance in delivering quality Salesforce services, developing out-of-the-box solutions, and building premium products on top of the Salesforce platform. I am proud of the team's service quality and work delivery and thank our customers for trusting us to resolve their challenges," said Atul Sharma, Director of Salesforce Practice, Grazitti Interactive.

About Grazitti Interactive®

Backed by 15+ years of experience in delivering customer and employee-centric digital experiences, Grazitti Interactive is a global digital services provider leveraging cloud, mobile, and social media technologies. We've served the digital innovation needs of 1000+ global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We offer a range of tailored solutions for marketing automation, Salesforce implementation & consulting, data analysis, web development, digital marketing, and more.

