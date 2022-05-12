Good Design, Big Market: The 4th Wenzhou International Design Biennial Call for Entry

WENZHOU, China, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The potential of the Chinese market is gaining more attention. Many young designers want to enter the Chinese market but don't know how to start, attending design exhibitions in China might be a great opportunity.

Although suffered from the epidemic, under the support of the government, Wenzhou has established 21 small and micro enterprise parks, there are 1,438 new enterprises in the park, which support the young generation. Wenzhou is well-known for its reforms and opening up. With the reform routine and complete industrial value chain, Wenzhou is the best choice for design incubation. The Wenzhou Model, which has been explored and condensed over the past 40 year, is precisely a large-scale and protracted innovation and design.

Wenzhou International Design Biennial (Wenzhou Biennial) has taken place for 6 years, and it became a window and platform for the world to understand Wenzhou and Chinese culture and market. In 2020, more than 5,000 works applied for the 3rd Wenzhou Biennial with designers from 18 countries. The final award ceremony was a great event with professional design summit with keynote speeches from famous designers.

2022 Wenzhou Biennial is calling for entry now. Wenzhou Biennial is hosted by the Publicity Department of Wenzhou Municipal Party Committee of Zhejiang Province and Zhejiang College of Security Technology. It is an academic exhibition with international vision and professional standards through frontier, high standard and strict evaluation.

With the theme of Traditional Culture, Digital and Intelligence Future, Wenzhou Biennial aims to display and promote frontier design concepts and expressions. Through integrating design with culture, science & technology, fashion, industry and economy, Wenzhou Biennial devotes to exploring the future of industry supported by design. Wenzhou Biennial has three categories, including Product Design, Environmental Art Design, and Graphic Design. All designers are welcome to participate.

Product Design Group includes Intelligent service design, safety protection product design, fashion design, cultural and intangible cultural heritage design. Environmental Art Design Group includes two themes with Smart City and Cultural Countryside. For the graphic design, the theme is Existence. No registration fee will be charged.

Except bonus and certificates, winners will also have opportunities to cooperate with local industries and bring products into the market. Wenzhou will be an experimental site for new opportunities. For more details, please visit our website or contact us with email.

SOURCE Wenzhou International Design Biennial Committee