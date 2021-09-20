Global Radiotherapy Market Expected To Reach $7.3 Billion with a CAGR Of 4.2% By 2026

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last decade, the radiotherapy devices market has seen significant technological advancements. These advancements have helped in the development of more effective, low-cost, and easy-to-use radiotherapy products with improved and precise radiation dose delivery to offer increased efficiency in targeting tumors. The advancement from 2D to 3D conformal radiotherapy with real-time imaging has enabled high conformity of radiation to the target (with minimal exposure to normal tissue) and dose escalation with improved tumor control. Products that provide these benefits are expected to have a very high growth potential in a short time span, especially in mature markets where the adoption rate of technologically advanced products is high. Considering these factors, several key market players are continuously focusing on the development, approval, and launch of technologically advanced products. A report from MarketsAndMarkets said that the global radiotherapy market is valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The report said: "Rising prevalence of cancer and continuous technological advancements in radiotherapy are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Adding to this, the rising number of conferences and symposia focusing on the advancements in radiotherapy, growing adoption of radiotherapy procedures for cancer treatment and increasing government initiatives and programs are some of the other major factors driving the growth of this market." Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS), Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), Innate Pharma SA (NASDAQ: IPHA), Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF).

MarketsAndMarkets continued: "Such technological advancements focus on improving the functionality of radiotherapy delivery systems and expanding their application areas. The growing adoption of these systems in multiple applications and settings is one of the major factors driving the growth of the radiotherapy market. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The radiotherapy market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Improving healthcare infrastructure in the region, the large patient population for target diseases, and expanding presence of key market players in the region to grab elevating opportunities offered by these countries are the key factors supporting the market growth in this region."

Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) BREAKING NEWS: Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Preclinical Data Demonstrating the Synergistic Immunotherapeutic Effects of Pelareorep Combined with Radiotherapy - Oncolytics Biotech® today announced preclinical data demonstrating the synergistic immunotherapeutic effects of pelareorep combined with radiotherapy in a murine cancer model. The data were featured in a poster presentation at The International Conference on Immunotherapy Radiation Combinations, which took place in Paris, France from September 14 – 17, 2021.

Preclinical studies presented in the poster evaluated various treatment combinations of pelareorep, ionizing radiation (radiotherapy), and anti-PD-1 therapy in mice with two bilateral tumors, each located subcutaneously (under the skin) on a different side of the body. Radiotherapy and/or pelareorep treatment was delivered locally to one tumor (denoted the primary tumor), while the second tumor (denoted the abscopal tumor) was not directly exposed to either therapy. Anti-PD-1 therapy was delivered systemically.

Results showed that in primary tumors, pelareorep monotherapy led to a numerical increase in the number of infiltrating anti-cancer CD8+ T cells, which reached statistical significance when combined with radiotherapy (a 15-fold increase compared to control). In abscopal tumors, both pelareorep monotherapy and pelareorep-radiation combination therapy led to a statistically significant increase in infiltrating anti-cancer CD8+ T cells. This effect was not seen with single-agent radiotherapy in either the primary or the abscopal tumors.

Local delivery of radiotherapy alone and the pelareorep-radiotherapy combination into primary tumors significantly improved survival compared to untreated controls. Compared to single-agent radiotherapy, the pelareorep-radiotherapy combination led to a numerical increase in survival, which reached statistical significance when anti-PD-1 therapy was added to the treatment regimen.

"The observed increases in survival and in the number of anti-cancer immune cells within both primary and abscopal tumors following treatment is indicative of the synergistic immunotherapeutic effects of the pelareorep-radiotherapy combination," said Thomas Heineman, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations at Oncolytics. "This is a compelling finding that has the potential to be broadly applicable across multiple cancer indications and warrants further study. Together with prior clinical and preclinical data, these results also highlight pelareorep's potential as an enabling technology to enhance the efficacy of a wide range of therapies."

A copy of the poster titled, "Combination treatment with radiotherapy and oncolytic reovirus generates CD8+ T cell infiltration in primary and abscopal tumours in an organoid model of basal-like breast cancer," can be found on the Posters & Publications page of Oncolytics' website (LINK). CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for ONCY at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-oncy/

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, recently announced that an IND application submitted by its partner in China, Angel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Angel Pharma), for the initiation of a Phase 1/1b clinical trial of Corvus' small molecule ITK inhibitor CPI-818 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T cell lymphomas has been accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). Angel Pharma plans to initiate the trial before the end of 2021 and will be responsible for all expenses related to executing the trial in China.

"The pending initiation of a Phase 1/1b clinical trial of CPI-818 in China through our partner Angel Pharma is an important milestone for our pipeline and our global growth strategy," said Richard A. Miller, M.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Corvus. "In China, there is a higher prevalence of T cell lymphomas, which have limited treatment options, leaving a significant opportunity to improve clinical outcomes. Based on its proposed mechanism, CPI-818 also has the potential to expand into the treatment of autoimmune diseases over time. CPI-818 is the first-and-only clinical stage ITK-inhibitor in China and we believe that Angel Pharma is well-positioned to accelerate its development for this market and globally."

Innate Pharma SA (NASDAQ: IPHA) recently reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The consolidated financial statements are attached to this press release.

"In the first half of 2021, we had two key advancements in our portfolio – encouraging new lacutamab data in a subtype of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, mycosis fungoides, and new data from our proprietary, multi-specific NK cell engager platform, ANKET™. These progressions have set the stage for delivering both near and long-term value, while also highlighting the strength and depth of our core R&D efforts," said Mondher Mahjoubi, Chief Executive Officer of Innate Pharma. "We look forward to the continued progress of our pipeline, including the upcoming monalizumab presentation at ESMO and our lacutamab clinical trial program, in addition to advancing our early-stage R&D activities. These important efforts will help to progress the next wave of innovation at Innate."

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, recently reported financial results and corporate highlights for the second quarter 2021, and provided an update on anticipated corporate milestones.

"The second quarter marked a major milestone for Surface, with SRF388 monotherapy eliciting the first-ever clinical response from a therapeutic targeting the IL-27 pathway. Generating evidence of monotherapy activity is a highly sought after, yet elusive, goal in immuno-oncology," said Rob Ross, M.D., chief executive officer. "Moreover, studies have confirmed the recommended Phase 2 dose for SRF617, and we are rapidly progressing this molecule forward in multiple combination approaches. We look forward to providing updates on the clinical progress of both programs in the coming months."

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) recently announced that Rubraca (rucaparib) is now available and reimbursed in Switzerland. The Swiss authority responsible for the authorization and supervision of therapeutic products (Swissmedic)i gave a positive recommendation for Rubraca as maintenance treatment for recurrent platinum sensitive ovarian cancer. Rubraca is indicated for eligible patients regardless of BRCA status, which means it can be prescribed for women who harbor a BRCAmutation or who are BRCA wild-type.

"PARP inhibition is the major improvement of the last years in the treatment of ovarian cancer," said Prof. Dr. med. Viola Heinzelmann-Schwarz, Head of the Department of Gynaecology and Gynaecological Oncology at the University Hospital Basel.

