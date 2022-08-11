Gene Therapy Market to be Worth $10.0 Billion by 2028 with CAGR of 20.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gene therapy market size is expected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer coupled with the lack of effective treatment for the disease. Constant expansion of cancer genetic studies has deciphered relevant information about cancer-related molecular signatures.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Viral vectors have proven their efficiency as a method for effective gene deliveries. As a result, a substantial number of research communities and biotechnology companies have designed their gene therapy programs based on viral vectors.





Moreover, most of currently FDA-secured products involve the use of viral vectors, which contributes to the dominance of the viral vectors segment.





Due to the approval and huge success of lentivirus-based Kymriah and retrovirus-based Yescarta, retrovirus and lentivirus are also among the key revenue-generating segments.





Cancer has led the revenue flow in the market over the past few years and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period.





The presence of approved products for various cancer forms including Large B-cell lymphoma, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), and melanoma has resulted in the dominance of this segment.





The U.S. is recognized as the hub for clinical trials related to gene therapy. This has significantly impacted the revenue growth of the North America market.





market. Also, the success of Yescarta and Kymriah in the U.S. as the first approved CAR-t therapy programs has driven huge investments by various government agencies, sponsors, and key companies in this region.





Major market participants are partnering with other key stakeholders via signing licensing, commercialization, and development deals to enhance their worldwide business operations.





For instance, in June 2020 , uniQure announced a license agreement with CSL Behring for the commercialization of hemophilia B gene therapy.

Read 180 page full market research report for more Insights, "Gene Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Indication (Large B-cell Lymphoma, Beta-Thalassemia Major/SCD), By Vector Type (Lentivirus, AAV), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Grand View Research.

Gene Therapy Market Growth & Trends

This has driven the clinical trials for advanced cancer therapeutics, thereby driving the market growth. In addition, expansion of this mode of treatment in non-cancer applications with approval of therapies, such as approval of Bluebird Bio's Zynteglo in June 2019 for β-thalassemia and others, demonstrates the shift in the preferences of companies towards other unsaturated segments.

Various universities and institutes are observed to exhibit a broad portfolio in the pipeline, which is anticipated to boost revenue generation in the future. The market is anticipated to witnesses a short-term revenue slowdown due to a shift in focus and delay in product launches. However, initiatives for developing novel trial designs, improving the regulatory environment, and managing the supply chain are expected to play a critical role in minimizing the impact of the current global crisis.

Gene Therapy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gene therapy market on the basis of indication, vector type, and region:

Gene Therapy Market - Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Inherited Retinal Disease

Large B-cell Lymphoma

ADA-SCID

Melanoma (lesions)

Beta-Thalassemia Major/SCD

Head & Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Peripheral Arterial Disease

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)

Others

Gene Therapy Market - Vector Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Lentivirus

AAV

Retrovirus & gamma Retrovirus

Modified Herpes Simplex Virus

Adenovirus

Non-viral Plasmid Vector

Gene Therapy Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



Russia

Australia

Rest of the World

List of Key Players of Gene Therapy Market

REGENXBIO, Inc.

Oxford BioMedica plc

Dimension Therapeutics, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

SANOFI

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bluebird Bio, Inc.

Novartis AG

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. (Gene Biotherapeutics)

UniQure N.V.

Shire Plc

Cellectis S.A.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Orchard Therapeutics

Gilead Lifesciences, Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Ltd.

Sibiono GeneTech Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.

Gensight Biologics S.A.

Transgene

Calimmune, Inc.

Epeius Biotechnologies Corp.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

American Gene Technologies

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

